DASHER — After a hard-fought defensive battle, the Georgia Christian Generals (1-5, 1-2 Region) couldn't hold off the Griffin Christian Crusaders (1-6, 1-3), who scored late and pulled away for a 20-7 win Friday night.
Georgia Christian played well on defense all night. After giving up a touchdown early in the game on back-to-back pass interference calls, the Generals’ defense stood tall until the Crusaders scored with 2 minutes remaining in the game.
The Generals’ offense came out hot on the first drive of the game.
Senior tailback Dante Sacco could not be contained by the Crusaders on the first drive of the game. The senior ripped off consecutive six-yard rushes.
The very next play, Sacco did what he does best, stiff-arming a would-be tackler, ran over another one and dragged another defender on a 15-yard carry.
Sacco added another eight yards for a total of 35 yards on the opening drive.
Senior wide receiver Micah James added another 14 yards as Mason Finney completed a pass to him.
After an offsides penalty, senior athlete Kelby “Waco” Turner picked up five yards on a first-and-five carry.
The following play resulted in Sacco opening up a hole for a quarterback keeper by Mason Finney, which would be the lone score of the night for the Generals.
After a questionable pass interference call on the Generals, the Crusaders got the ball in the red zone. On first down, senior linebacker Buster Galindo made a huge tackle that had the home crowd in awe.
The next tackle was made by 2019 All-State defensive end Christian Johnson, who flew around the ball all night.
On third-and-nine, the Crusaders benefitted from another pass interference call on GCS that set up a catch in the end zone.
The next possession for the Generals saw Sacco rip off another eight-yard run.
Finney got tackled at the line of scrimmage on the keeper and threw an incomplete pass to bring up fourth-down.
On perhaps the wildest play of the night, Generals punter Garrett Dowdy trotted out on the field to kick the ball away. A bad snap led to quick thinking by Dowdy, who took off on foot and weaved through the Crusader defense for a 30-yard gain.
On first down, Finney kept it himself for five yards. Turner took the ball another four yards. After a false start, the Generals faced a third-and-seven.
This time on offense, Johnson caught a nine-yard pass, just enough for a Generals' first down.
Sacco would take the first down carry for a yard before Finney threw an incomplete pass. The next play saw Turner gain two tough yards on a catch out of the backfield.
The Generals tried their luck on a fake field goal as Dowdy threw out to Galindo in the flat, but it fell incomplete.
Griffin took over again but went three-and-out to end the half.
“We’ve been playing well all night,” head coach Chuck Knapp said at halftime. “I feel good about how we looked. We moved the ball well that first drive. They adjusted after that. It’s up to us to adjust to them now. The defense is playing great. We tried that fake field goal there after the botched punt. We thought we’d sneak that in, but they were ready.”
On the opening kickoff of the second half, Griffin quarterback Daniel Gibbs –– who also plays safety and linebacker –– took the kick 90 yards for a Crusaders' touchdown.
After the kickoff went out of bounds, the Generals took over at the thirty-five-yard line. Attempting to get Sacco churning, the Generals would run him on back to back plays, resulting in three total yards.
An incomplete pass forced a punt, which almost became another special teams touchdown for the Crusaders if not for Dowdy making the saving tackle.
After two big team-tackles, Turner made a critical tackle in the backfield to force a Caleb Lawrence field goal attempt.
Generals senior linebacker John Lissimore punctuated the defensive stand by blocking the field goal to give the Generals another chance to mount a scoring drive.
One the ensuing drive, the Generals fed Sacco. In a one-on-one play at the line of scrimmage, Sacco ran through a defender and danced down the sideline for a 20-yard gain. He took another carry for three yards before coming out for a breather.
Turner stepped in and attempted to find a hole, but nothing was there as the Generals threw an incomplete pass and punted the ball away.
The ensuing drive saw the Generals’ defense making huge tackles on the ball carriers, followed by an interception by Hendrix Grimes –– his second interception in the last two games.
The next drive, the Generals came out with a different look on offense. Turner rushed for a four-yard carry, followed by a three-yarder by Grimes and a three-yarder by Turner.
On first down, the Generals went back to Sacco and got a yard out of the play. An incompletion on third and fourth downs would result in Griffin taking over possession.
The next drive saw Lissimore do what he does best –– make big plays. The senior made a tackle for a nine-yard loss. On second-down, the Generals were whistled for their third pass interference penalty of the night.
The penalty gave the Crusaders a short third-and-three but Turner and Grimes teamed up to stop the Crusaders behind the line of scrimmage for a loss.
On fourth-and-long, the Crusaders took a bad snap and tried to turn it into a first-down run but the Generals stopped the attempt short.
A final attempt to knot the score by the Generals saw Grimes run for six yards on two carries and a Dowdy catch for nine yards.
On fourth-and-long, Finney launched a deep ball to Grimes, who tripped up on his route as the pass fell incomplete.
Griffin scored a touchdown late to seal the 13-point victory.
“The defense played lights out, man,” Knapp said. “They really stood tall for us. The penalties got us in a bad spot the first drive.
“I’m proud of us, proud of the way we fought. The offensive line continues to improve. They’re young, but they are getting better. We kept working. I am proud of us. We fought hard. We have to get the offense going somehow.”
UP NEXT
Georgia Christian hosts Rock Springs next Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
