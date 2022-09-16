DASHER – The Georgia Christian Generals took a hard loss last week to Valwood, falling 39-14.
Tonight, the Generals are back at home as they welcome the Aucilla Christian Warriors (2-1).
The Warriors come into tonight’s game having beaten Saint Francis Catholic 46-0 last week. The Warriors outgunned Saint Francis 270-72, led by running back Jace Grant’s 128 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Freshman Brandon Key and sophomore Ethan Bass combined for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the win. Junior wide receiver Eli Conrad caught both pass attempts by sophomore quarterback Joshua Agner with one going for a touchdown.
Defensively, the Warriors were led by junior Tucker Wiles, who finished with a team-best seven tackles (five solo) last week. Ryan Moody added five total tackles, including one for loss. The Warriors also had a good night in the secondary as sophomore Ben Gambler had a pair of interceptions along with one from Agner. The Warriors also recovered two fumbles in the game.
At 1-2-1, the Generals still have a chance to get back on track but they’ll need to get off to better starts.
Against Fullington two weeks ago, the Generals fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter and even though they scored twice in the second to take a halftime lead, they didn’t score again in the 26-14 loss.
Last week at Valwood, the Generals fell behind 25-0 by halftime.
Down big, the Generals came out of the break with a strong scoring drive. Facing a fourth and three, Seth Copeland found sophomore wide receiver Benji Galindo for a 28-yard pass to set up the Generals inside the Valwood 10. Three plays later, Galindo hauled in a six-yard pass to put the Generals on the board, 25-7.
Though they showed more fight in the second half, the Generals dropped a 39-14 decision to the Valiants.
After last week’s loss, Generals head coach Chuck Knapp acknowledged his team’s slow start did them in but liked the way the team started the second half.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Dasher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.