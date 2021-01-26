VALDOSTA –– Georgia Christian made the short away game trip up to Open Bible on Monday evening and swept the Warriors.
The boys completed the sweep, as they would win their game by a score of 48-40.
Early in the game, Open Bible went on a quick 7-4 run to get ahead on the Generals, and it looked like GCS would be in for a long night.
The Warriors dominated both ends of the floor in the first few minutes of the game, grabbing several rebounds and steals and turning them into quick points.
Things started to turn around for the Generals when senior leader Buster Galindo got the ball in his hands and slowed the game down to take back control.
The Generals went on a run of their own, and eventually recapture the lead headed into the second quarter, ahead 14-10.
Christian Johnson and Benji Galindo each scored five points in the first quarter to help the Generals get back in front.
The second quarter would be high scoring for both teams, but the Generals outscored the Warriors 17-14.
Each time a team scored, it seemed like the other team would immediately answer with points of their own.
Benji and Johnson again matched point totals for the quarter, with each player scoring six points. Buster Galindo added a three-pointer and Micah James scored a two-pointer in the quarter.
Georgia Christian took a 31-24 lead into the break, but the game was much closer than the score indicated.
Coming out of the half, the Generals again lead in scoring, as they grabbed 11 points to the Warriors’ eight.
Johnson scored seven in the quarter and Benji added four more to make the score 42-30 heading into the final stanza.
In the fourth quarter, the Generals put the game on cruise control as the Warriors outscored them 10-6, but the Generals played keep away and held the ball for much of the final quarter.
Johnson and Benji each finished the game with 15 points, while Buster and Trejo finished with five points and James added two more.
“We made some errors in this one,” head coach Mike Johnson said. “I think we made up for it there at the end. We didn’t let the mistakes overcome us and that is what I am most happy with. We had our Thursday game canceled, but Friday, we will have senior night. That one will be special for us, because these seniors mean so much to the program. It feels good to go into practice with a win.
“Fullington is always a tough game because they are a hard-nosed bunch. The play tough and they are coached well. The emotions will be up for senior night and I think it will be a great game.”
Lady Generals 38
Warriors 21
After missing some games and being injured, senior Evan Copeland looked more like herself in the 38-21 win.
Copeland opened the game making a three-pointer, and from there, the game never got out of hand for the Lady Generals.
“I feel so much better after this one,” head girls coach Drew Copeland said. “That was a confidence boost for us. It felt like we hit the reset button and helped us get back on track after being out so much.”
The Lady Generals had been out for the better part of two weeks, and some nagging injuries caused GCS to be behind and drop some games.
This game would prove to be different, however.
The Lady Generals outscored the Lady Warriors in the first period by a score of 12-4, and the game seemed to go as such for the rest of the evening.
In the second quarter, the Lady Generals stretched the lead to 23-7 as they headed into the break.
Copeland added five points in the quarter to the 3 that she scored in the first quarter, to bring her total to eight at the break.
Jaci Black, Katie Moss and Allie Lott would each score two points in the second period.
The third quarter saw each of the five starters score a basket, as the Lady Generals scored their most points in a quarter, 13, on the evening.
Copeland, Black and Moss each added three-pointers in the quarter, while Marris Jones and Jenna Sykes each added two points.
The final stanza featured most of the underclassmen and the players coming off of the bench to get reps. Jones scored the only two points of the quarter, closing out the game.
Copeland finished with 11 points and Jaci Black added nine points and had almost as many blocks in the game. Jones finished with 6 points, while Sykes and Moss each added five points, with Lott finishing with two.
“I told the girls to treat this game like we are 0-0 and just play our game,” Copeland said. “We haven’t had a complete team in a while, and we still don’t. I do expect them to be back for region play, however. I feel confident after tonight, heading into senior night against Fullington. I am eager for practice this week, with three full days. We have a lot of work to do before the region tournament.”
GCS plays host to Fullington on Friday for senior night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
