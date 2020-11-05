DASHER –– Georgia Christian recorded its first win last Friday night against Hancock Academy in Sparta, GA.
The Generals (1-4, 1-1 GAPPS A 2 Region) walked away with a 28-20 win; good enough to move them into sixth place in the region.
With three games left in the regular season, the Generals want to build on that win and hope to go into the playoffs with home-field advantage.
All of that is secondary to this week’s game against Griffin Christian.
While the Crusaders are having a tough year, they have not won a game and sit at 0-6, they are a team that cannot be looked past.
“They have some ridiculously athletic guys, man,” head coach Chuck Knapp said. “I mean it’s crazy how athletic they are. They have great skill at every position. They have speed all over the field.
“Their quarterback is young, but he is scary good. He is the kind of guy that won’t be easy to take down in the open field. He can really scoot all over the field.”
While their record shows no wins, the Crusaders have a talented group of players that can be dangerous when they get out in space.
To add a bit of familiarity, both teams run the spread offense. While each team may run things different, conceptually, most things are the same. So, for defensive coordinator Tony Long, he has his work cut out for him.
In a run-heavy league, the Generals could see the most passing attempts they have seen all season against the Crusaders.
“You know defensively, we will have a lot to account for,” Knapp said. “These guys can really air it out. The secondary will be tested in this game, for sure. We have to make sure that we are prepared for that.
“We have to make sure that we contain the quarterback. This will be a different game for us defensively. We feel like we are comfortable defending the spread because we see it and practice it every day. We have the same pass concepts, essentially, but we have to be technically sound in this game.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Knapp and Long will look to a few key players to step up in this game and shutdown this athletic offense.
“Andrew Bond, Christian Johnson and Kyler Scaff will be key in this game,” Knapp said. “Those three defensive ends will be key in containing the quarterback for us.
"We need the linebackers to force the quarterback into some bad decisions. Buster (Galindo) has been great for us. For a guy that has never played before to come in here and essentially lead the team in tackles, that’s huge. Their wideouts are faster than we have seen all year as well, so the secondary will have that to contain.”
The Generals worked on some new things defensively this week in practice. They have been adding things and taking things out all week to get where they want to be.
While Coach Knapp likes to keep things close to the chest, he did mention that they would be adding more speed to help contain the athletes for Griffin.
On the offensive side of the ball, junior quarterback Mason Finney will be getting his third consecutive start. With a solid overall performance last week, the offense looks to build upon that.
Against Hancock Academy, he was able to complete 11 of 16 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against only one interception.
“Mason has gotten better with each week,” Knapp said. “He has really started to look comfortable back there. I feel like he has been throwing the ball well and we want to see more of that. He has also managed the games well.”
“The interception that he had; it wasn’t a bad one. He even helped get us out of trouble in the game. I am pleased with what I am seeing and excited for more growth. He has stayed cool in the games and played well. We needed that. As Mason goes, so does the rest of the offense. When you have an effective quarterback in the passing game, it opens up the run game."
That is just what happened against Hancock.
Senior tailback Dante Sacco gashed the defense for 130 yards in the game, as well as a long touchdown run of more than fifty yards.
Senior athlete Kelby “Waco” Turner also turned in an impressive night on the ground, as he averaged over seven yards per carry.
“You know, the offensive line has really stepped up,” Knapp said. “That group has gotten better each week. That has opened up our running lanes. Dante’s vision is just so good, and he sees those holes well. Kelby ran the ball well all night, too. Dante was able to add another seventy yards or so receiving.”
Junior wideout and tailback Hendrix Grimes may have turned in the best performance of the week, and certainly the best of his career.
Grimes got a pick-six on defense in the game, giving the Generals back-to-back games with a defensive touchdown. On Homecoming night, the Homecoming King himself, Micah James, scored on a pick-six for the Generals.
Grimes was not done there, as he managed to add two touchdown catches from the wideout position on offense.
Knapp and the Generals look to get more out of Grimes this week, in addition to a couple of other offensive guys.
“We look for (Grimes) to have another good game this week,” Knapp said. “We also want another solid outing for Christian Johnson. We want to build on the win and create mismatches all night long. That will be the key for us.”
Georgia Christian (1-5) looks to continue those winning ways as they play host to Griffin Christian (0-6) Friday night in Dasher. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
