Generals get back to business

DASHER – A week after their first ever 7-on-7 competition that was held at Valwood, the Georgia Christian Generals are back to business as usual.
“I think things went well for us in Hahira,” head football coach Chuck Knapp said. “The guys were able to get some good reps in, and they were able to compete against someone that doesn’t wear the same jersey as them.”
While the score had yet to be officially determined, the Generals played well in the competition, scoring several times, including with the younger group of athletes on the field with less experience.
“I have not seen the film yet, but I liked what I saw in person,” Knapp said. “Thinking back on things, we played well as a unit. Mason Finney looked much improved from last year, and he is understanding his role much more this time around.”
Much of that could be attributed to a solidified position for Finney. Last season, he caught the lone touchdown at Valwood from Seth Copeland as a tight end, played sparingly on the defensive line and after an injury to Copeland and going through another quarterback, Finney finally found a home as the quarterback in the latter part of the 2020 season.
“I think by the time he understood his role and began to feel comfortable as the guy at quarterback, the season was nearly over,” Knapp said. “This year, he knew he would be the guy and he seems to be much more settled this time around.”
Finney stood in the pocket and waited for plays to develop for him, and you could see the maturation that he has gone through since his junior season. In his last game, he led the Generals on a three-play, seventy-eight yard drive to tie the game and send it into overtime.
“I think that playoff game showed what Mason can be for us,” Knapp said. “I feel like he will be a great asset for us this season at quarterback. Seth also did great, leading the freshmen down on a scoring drive of his own.”
Aside from the 7-on-7 game, the Generals were back at it in practice, making sure that they are ready for their first meeting with Valwood at home on Aug. 20.
After getting a lift in with head strength coach Austin Morrison, the Generals took to the field to work on things.
In their walk-through, Copeland showed what he could do on the defensive side of the ball, as he made two pick-six touchdown plays – one of which saw him make a one-handed grab before running it in against the scout team offense.
Kaden Sanders, one of the younger players on the team, caught a pass in the scrimmage and made a great play to score. Sanders proved capable of more of the same in the practice as he caught a pass in heavy coverage, showing the potential he could add to the team.
While the Generals did lose several key skill players on both sides of the ball to graduation, many players have filled the gaps left behind from that talented senior class, and it looks as though this group could be stronger than a year ago.
