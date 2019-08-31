Generals fall to 0-2 with blowout loss to Calvary Christian

DASHER –– Georgia Christian head coach Chuck Knapp can agree with the great writer John Heywood on one thing — Rome was not built in a day.
Nor is the Generals’ brotherhood.
The brotherhood Knapp is seeking to form is a gradual process and its 47-6 home loss to Calvary Christian proved as much.
“We are playing teams that are above our region right now,” he said. “This is a great team and it is historically a great team. I didn’t like how it turned out, but that’s sometimes where the brotherhood starts forming and where the foundation starts growing. It’s with adversity like that.”
There is simply nowhere to go but up for the Generals after they dropped their second loss of the season.
The first two plays for the Generals were incomplete passes by freshman quarterback Seth Copeland to wide open targets. The third play resulted in an interception by the Knights senior Jahkobe Coleman.
It was the first of five total interceptions thrown by Copeland. The Knights converted the turnover into a seven-yard run by senior running back Tyler Watkins for the first score of the game.
There was a bit of hope for the Generals at the conclusion of the Knights second drive, as the Generals halted them on a goal line stand with 5:56 remaining in the first quarter.
It was short-lived momentum.
The Generals blank on the ensuing drive, setting up a series of 20+ yard throws from the Knights’ quarterback Colton Johnson.
Just two minutes left in the first, Johnson finds JJ Rodgers for a 22-yard strike. That play set up Watkins for a one-yard plow through the teeth of the defense for a score, up 14-0.
The second quarter was where things got compelling. There were three consecutive holding calls on the Generals, pushing them back 30-yards.
First-and-10 quickly became 3rd-and-30. Then a fourth holding call, with the Knights head coach declining it to apparently stop the Generals’ bleeding.
What didn’t help was the power outage, pausing the game at 9:56 in the second quarter.
After 11 minutes of stoppage, the game resumed with Knights’ senior running back Luke Davis running in for a 17-yard score.
Then another eight-yard rush by Watkins at the 5:41 mark. After another blank Generals drive, Johnson connects with junior wideout Jeron Martin on a deep slant route for 54-yards.
It set up another Watkins score of six-yards. Knights led 34-0 at the half, missing their last extra point attempt.
After a 17-yard pass and score to Luke Davis by Johnson, the Generals get their first touchdown of the season — a 30 yard strike from Copeland to Sam Wheeler.
Knapp said the touchdown is leading the Generals in the right direction.
“Even in the last game, we moved the ball I would say,” he said. “Tonight we moved the ball again. I think when you implement the spread or air-raid offense, plus you have a freshman quarterback, it’s a learning process.”
Copeland’s final interception went to Coleman once more, but for a pick-six.
Knapp said he wants his quarterbacks to continue taking chances.
“I want a gambler,” he said. “You have to be a gunslinger. I don’t want them to ever be afraid to ever make a throw. Sometimes you’re just going to make a bad throw. It happens.”
