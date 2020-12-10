VALDOSTA –– Georgia Christian made the drive from Dasher to Valdosta in hopes of erasing a five-year winless drought against Highland Christian.
Tuesday, the Generals (2-0) did just that –– rallying from 13 points down to stun the Eagles (2-1) 55-48 on their home floor.
Brothers Benji and Buster Galindo led the charge with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Miguel Trejo added 14 for the Generals in the victory.
“That second half was fun,” Johnson said. “We kept fighting all night long and we finally got the win there ate the end. This team has some competitive grit about them. I like what we saw tonight.
“Benji played lights out. I was proud of his efforts, once he got settled. This was his first varsity action. I think it took him some time, but he adjusted well. Buster did a great job controlling the game for us. Miguel was strong in the paint and really kept us in the game. Johnson was in the right places all night. It was a great team effort and win.”
Eighth-grade sensation Benji Galindo took over in the fourth quarter with the game in the balance.
Benji scored seven points in the fourth, going a perfect 2-of-2 from the free throw line. The eight-grader also added several rebounds in the fourth, as well as a few steals in critical moments to keep the Generals in the game.
Sophomore Seth Copeland grabbed a critical rebound and added a layup late in the fourth to secure the victory for the Generals.
Benji Galindo struggled early on, as it seemed the speed of the game got to him. While he did miss several shots, his defensive play was aggressive all night, as he was around the ball on several defensive possessions.
With 3 minutes and 30 seconds coming off the clock in the second quarter, the Generals closed the gap by going on an 8-2 scoring run to cut the Highland lead to 20-15.
Shortly after, Highland answered with a 12-4 run to take 32-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
After an inspiring halftime speech by head coach Mike Johnson, the Generals came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter.
The Galindo brothers and Trejo stole the show in the third, as the trio combined for twenty total points in the quarter –– 11 from Buster, five from Trejo and four from Benji.
On the defensive side, Benji notched three steals in the third while Buster added two more, and Trejo collected several rebounds and had a monster block on the defensive end.
The trio, along with their teammates, put on a clinic and got the scoring gap down to only four, as Highland would lead it 43-39, heading into the fourth.
Lady Generals 48
Lady Eagles 39
Despite leading by 27 points heading into the fourth quarter, the GCS Lady Generals held off a strong charge by the Lady Eagles to win 48-39 in the opener.
The big lead allowed complacency to creep in for GCS, who were outscored 25-7 by the Eagles in the fourth quarter.
“I feel like we played a good game for the most part,” Lady Generals head coach Drew Copeland said. “I liked what we did for three quarters out there. I was not as impressed with us in the fourth quarter, but I am confident that will not happen again.”
Senior Evan Copeland would lead the charge, hitting several three-pointers on the evening, and finishing with seventeen points in the game.
Marris Jones grabbed several rebounds and would finish with 11 points of her own on the night.
Volleyball star Jenna Sykes added seven points, which gave the three seniors 35 of the 48 points scored in the game.
GCS led Highland 23-12 at halftime and used the 3-pointer to extend their lead early in the third quarter.
Copeland opened the second half by burying three consecutive triples to ignite an 18-2 run to push the GCS lead to 41-14 heading into the fourth quarter. The 3-point barrage proved to be just enough for the Lady Generals to hold on for their third consecutive win.
“We tried some different things there in the fourth,” Drew Copeland said. “I think that the pressure got to them. I wanted them to feel pressure, though. I wanted to see how they would respond to it.
“We have to do a better job of adjusting. We did not do that well in the fourth. We got hot and then that fizzled out as the game neared the end. I think that we felt we had the game in hand, and we may have started to run the clock too early. That nearly cost us, but I am glad we were able to finish.”
