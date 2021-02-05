VALDOSTA –– For the second time in as many weeks, Georgia Christian faced off against Open Bible, and in both games, GCS pulled off the sweep.
This time, at home, the Generals defeated the Warriors 72-55, avenging a loss to CCA the night before on the road.
“I feel really good about this one,” head coach Mike Johnson said. “This was a fun game for us; it was really up-tempo, and I liked that. It feels good to get a win, after dropping one on Monday.”
Eight-grader Benji Galindo had himself a game, as he was the leading scorer, with 22 points on the evening.
The big three had an impactful evening, as Christian Johnson finished with 18 points, Miguel Trejo had 13 points and Buster Galindo had 3 points but had nearly 10 steals on the evening.
“Those three seniors are our rocks,” Johnson said. “They remain unphased by anything that is thrown at them. They calm guys down whether we are up or down. All three have been great all year for us.”
Seth Copeland added seven points n the game, while Micah James added six more and Hendrix Grimes made a free throw on the night.
To open the game, Open Bible senior, Nathan Baker, scored the first shot, and what would be his 1,000th career points in high school.
Open Bible seemed charged up after the score and ran off an 11-4 run on the Generals just three minutes into the game.
As the Generals have all season, they would not go down without a fight, as they closed the quarter with a 13-11 lead, going on a 9-0 run in the second half of the quarter.
Headed into the second, the Generals woke up and looked like their themselves, exploding for 25 points in the quarter to the Warriors 11 points.
Benji had arguably his best quarter of the season, adding 10 of his points in the second alone, while Trejo added eight points.
Copeland added a 3, and Johnson and James both added two points in the quarter, as the Generals would take a firm 38-22 lead into the break.
The third quarter was a back and forth bout between the two teams, as both schools put up 16 points in the quarter.
Copeland went to the line once in the third and added two free throws and Grimes added one from the free throw line.
Buster scored a two-pointer in the third period while Johnson and James each added four points and Trejo rounded out the scoring with his second 3-ball of the game.
In the final stanza, there were plenty of points to go around, with GCS narrowly edging Open Bible in scoring 18-17 for the final period.
Johnson added four points on free throws, three of which came after a tech form an Open Bible player. He also added four more points, to bring his total to eight in the final period.
Benji had several steals in the quarter, as well as quite a few rebounds, that he turned into eight points in the final period, while Trejo tacked on two more for good measure.
“Open Bible came out hungry to start the game, as we knew they would,” Johnson said. “They wanted to get their win back, and we are rivals, so that adds to it. They wanted to win, but I am proud of how we withheld their charge in the game.
“My young guys, Seth and Benji, they played great. Seth just brings energy to the game and he is great on defense. Benji made some good shots in the game and I am pleased with how we played.
“Now we have to shift our focus to Grace. We have been working on some things and we hope to get that win back at home this week. I feel good about this one.”
Lady Generals 44
Open Bible 24
The Lady Generals cruised to another victory on Tuesday evening, holding off the Lady Warriors 44-24.
“We took one on the chin against CCA on Monday night,” head coach Drew Copeland said. “For us, bouncing back from that was the goal. I feel like we did that well.”
Senior leader Evan Copeland finished the game as the leading scorer, as she was able to drop 14 on the evening.
The rest of the team remained balanced in the scoring, as the Lady Generals were able to get several players significant playing time.
Marris Jones finished with seven points in the game, while both Jenna Sykes and Katie Moss each added six points.
Jaci Black dropped five points in the game, while Allie Lott, Amelia Dawkins and Sam Johnson each added two points on the evening.
Scoring most of their points in the first half, the Lady Generals put up 14 in the first quarter and 13 in the second quarter, as the headed into the break with 27 points.
In the second half, Copeland was able to get his starters some rest, but more importantly, he was able to get some other players some reps.
“We have finally gotten everyone back on the team,” Copeland said. “With them coming back, I feel like we are starting to get that rhythm back.”
While the Lady Generals only scored six points in the third and 11 points in the final stanza, they were able to rotate more than they had in previous games.
“We took a dip there for a few games,” Copeland said. “It was difficult not having some of the girls with us and we had some injuries, but I feel like we are trending up as we head into the close of the season.”
With a full, healthy team, Copeland and the Lady Generals have a couple more games before region play begins next week.
“We have a game on Thursday against Grace, and that is a big one,” Copeland said. “It will be important for us to play well in that game. It is a home game, so that should help us as well. We have a game that we have to get made up on Friday, and then we will be done with the regular season. I am god with tonight as we head into those games.”
