GCS Lady Generals defeat Grace Christian to win region championship

BAINBRIDGE –– The Georgia Christian Lady Generals (18-6) defeated Grace Christian 29-18 to win the D1A Region 4 Region Championship on Saturday.
GCS defeating Fullington Academy 44-28 on Friday to advance to the region title game.
Evan Copeland scored eight points and five rebounds in the title game followed by Jaci Black, Marris Jones and Jenna Sykes contributed five points each.
In boys action, the Generals (8-16) defeated Citizens Christian Academy 50-48 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Grant Copeland. Christian Johnson had 20 points for the Generals in the win. The Generals finished third in the tournament.
The Lady Generals hosted David Emanuel Academy in the first round of the state playoffs on Monday while the Generals travel to Savannah to face Habersham Tuesday in their first-round playoff game.
