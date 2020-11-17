DASHER –– Schools from all over Valdosta and Lowndes County had young ladies show up to tryout for travel volleyball at Georgia Christian on Saturday.
Schools that had participants were Georgia Christian, Lowndes, Valdosta, Valwood and Highland Christian schools.
In total, 60 girls showed up for the two tryout periods.
From 8-10 a.m., tryouts were held for 15-year-old players. Thirty-eight young ladies showed up to the tryout.
Valwood head coach Val Gallahan, will be the coach of that team of players once she makes her final roster cuts.
Gallahan led the Lady Valiants to a state championship victory earlier this season on October 10th. Her team defeated Dominion Christian to capture the GISA 3-A state championship. They were able to defeat Dominion in four games, despite several layovers due to hurricane warnings.
“We had a great turnout,” Gallahan said. “I feel like we will have a very strong team with the fifteens. We had several girls to come back that we had last year, so that was great to see. We also had a lot of fresh faces that we had never seen before. There was great talent in that group as well. I can really tell that the sport is growing down here.
“We are certainly excited to have had some ladies that not only played as freshman, but they also started on their freshman varsity teams. That is definitely big.”
Those young ladies were Caylee Collins and Annabelle Kerrigan, both starters and key contributors on the state championship win Valwood earned. Also, in that group was Kamden Register, who is a starter for head coach Jessica Phillips at Highland Christian. Lowndes had their freshman starter there as well, Milley Prince.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 17-year-olds took the stage. Twenty-two girls showed up in that group.
Highland head coach Jessica Phillips oversaw the group’s tryout and admits she has tough decisions to make.
“I feel like this group is special,” Phillips said. “This group of ladies will be strong, and they will be tough to contend with. I am excited about what we saw today. I think that there was a lot of talent out here and I have to go back out and evaluate what we saw and make those rosters later this evening, I hope.”
The most notable player from Georgia Christian was senior-to-be, Samantha Johnson, daughter of Lady Generals head volleyball coach Carrie Johnson.
Samantha hopes to make the team at setter, her current position on the Lady Generals.
Missing from the action was the legendary senior, Jenna Sykes. Sykes happened to be on a visit to Faulkner University this weekend.
Coach Johnson had the difficult task of taking diligent evaluation notes in the tryouts. She stated that she liked what she saw and feels like she will have a great group.
Her group of girls held tryouts on Sunday, as she will be coaching the 13-year-old group.
One of her most notable players from her middle school squad will be there and she feels like she has a good chance to make her travel squad.
“Tomorrow will be interesting,” Johnson said. “I am excited to see the talent of girls that come in here tomorrow. Today has been a long, tough day, but it has been productive. We will evaluate what we saw and help each other choose who we think can best help us.”
Some of the evaluations that the coaches were looking for today, were based off of how well the girls could work together, despite not being from the same high schools.
One drill that was worked, was a drill called the “Queen of the Court.” During this competition, there are three athletes running around and one setter. Two teams of four compete in a one-play to see who wins the play. The team that wins, gets to stay on the floor, while a next group of four will come on the floor. The game continues until one team beats all of the teams.
During this competition, coaches are easily able to see how quickly girls can adapt to different situations and handle things under pressure, in a fast-paced play.
The next drill the girls worked, was a drill known as the “Wave Drill.”
During this drill, a coach tosses the ball in from the side and two teams of six battle it out for the point. After a point is made for either team, the girls enter in waves of three. The back three move out, while the front three move to the back of the team.
This was another great drill that assisted Coach Johnson, Coach Gallahan and Coach Phillips in seeing what the girls brought to the table and how they respond to adverse situations.
As the coaches have a night full of evaluations ahead of them, they each feel confident in the teams that they will have to compete with in club volleyball this season.
Club volleyball will begin in January of 2021 and extend through May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.