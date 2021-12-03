DASHER – The Georgia Christian Generals came away with an impressive 56-33 win over the Aucilla Christian Warriors Thursday night.
After struggling with their shooting in a 65-49 loss to Valwood Tuesday night, the Generals saw the basket open up Thursday – a welcomed sight for Generals head coach Mike Johnson.
"With this being our third game – we were able to win our first one, we went down in our second one – this was the first one where we were really seeing (our potential)," Johnson said. "Everything was clicking offensively. We were making the basketball play, not just the athlete play. So that was a lot of fun."
Junior guard Seth Copeland scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Generals. Copeland, who left the game with a left hand injury with 46.2 seconds left in the third quarter, returned to the game and scored five more points in the fourth as the Generals ran away with the game.
"He's just so tough and he always has been," Johnson said of Copeland. "Whether it's on the football field, baseball or up in here, he just brings that toughness and that's why seeing him hurt kind of threw us all for a loop for a second because he's been so tough. But then, like he always does, he fights back in.
"He was seeing the court tonight. He shot it well, he was taking it to the hole, but his passing really was setting things up. When (Aucilla) went to that 1-3-1 zone, he was seeing the diagonal and he was seeing that second pass – almost a hockey assist – and really got the offense going."
Miller's steal and layup with 4 seconds left in the first quarter gave the Generals a 14-13 lead – their first and only lead of the game as the team never trailed the rest of the way. The Generals led by as many as 23 points in the game on a free throw by Copeland in the final minute.
The Generals thrived behind their disruptive defense and attacking offense in transition. This was on full display early in the fourth quarter as Benji Galindo swiped the ball from his man and cruised in for a dunk attempt that slipped from his hands and into the basket for a layup.
On the very next possession, the Warriors turned the ball over and allowed the Generals to score as Braylon Black hit Copeland on a backdoor cut to push the GCS lead to 47-26 with 5 minutes to play.
"The guards were doing a great job of just touching stuff," Johnson said. "Then as (Aucilla) kept swinging it around, we were touching it and getting them further out of their offense. Our bigs did a good job of just rotating over. With some foul trouble, we ended up with some interesting lineups and people were in some positions they hadn't played before, but they kept up the defensive intensity and that led to some offense there."
Following a baseline jumper by the Warriors' Kaedon Fisher, Galindo got the ball on the left wing and attacked the rim. Galindo dribbled hard towards the baseline, then spun back toward the lane line – losing his defender for a nifty finish off the glass. Then, on the next possession, Galindo pulled up for a 3 in transition and after sinking the shot, the freshman backpedaled down the court shaking his head to the crowd's approval with 2:10 to go.
Point guard Hendrix Grimes followed Galindo's act with a 3 of his own to give the Generals a 55-33 lead with 1:24 to go.
Galindo knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in the game, while forward Mike Miller added seven points before fouling out with 3:31 remaining.
Miller, at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, provided an early highlight in the first quarter. Guarded by Warriors' forward Jace Grant, Miller showcased his ball-handling skills as he went at Grant and pulled back with a crossover – sending the Warrior stumbling to the hardwood.
Miller wasn't in the lineup in Tuesday's loss to Valwood, but according to Johnson, the dimension Miller brings to the team was apparent Thursday night.
"Mike, to be such a big guy, he handles the ball so well – he made a man touch earth for a second and got everybody a little excited right there," Johnson said. "He's got the prettiest shot, he's just got to get his reps. More than anything, he just brings such a positive vibe and positive energy to the team that everybody feeds off of. The difference he makes in the game is just huge."
Aucilla girls 39
GCS girls 28
Though they close on numerous occasions, the Georgia Christian girls could never grab the lead in a 39-28 loss to the Lady Warriors in the opener.
With the loss, the Lady Generals fell to 1-3 on the season.
"We're playing with a young, brand new team this year," Lady Generals head coach Drew Copeland said. "I've got a couple girls that are upperclassmen. I've got eight girls that haven't put any more than a minute in a game consistently. We're young. We're growing. We're having to learn. I'm glad we're getting these things out of the way against teams that aren't region games. Maybe we can starting learning from our mistakes, seeing passes that shouldn't be made, knowing when to make 'em – things like that.
"This past Tuesday, we played Valwood and got a win – a good, bounce back win from them beating us earlier. I thought we took that energy into this game. We were able to get some shots up. If five more shots fall in, we win the game."
A steal and layup by the Generals' Katie Moss cut the deficit to 26-25 with 1:07 left in the third quarter. On the next possession, the Generals defended well to force the Warriors to drain time off the clock but after working the ball around, Sammi Drawdy found an opening and connected on a difficult running jump shot in the lane with 38 seconds left in the quarter to make it 28-25 heading into the fourth period.
In the final period, the Warriors separated a bit as Jenna Lindsey got a layup to fall with 6:36 left in the game, followed by a jump shot from Madison Rudd to give the Warriors a 32-25 lead.
A layup by the Generals' Masie Kinsey cut the lead to 32-27 with 4:26 remaining. Following an Aucilla turnover, Moss attacked the basket and drew a foul. Moss made the first free throw and sank the second, but the second shot was waved off due to a lane violation on the Generals.
The violation proved costly as the Warriors closed the game on a 7-0 run capped by a pair of free throws by Lauchlin Faglie with 13 seconds to play.
Despite some foul trouble in the second half, Moss led the way for the Generals with 16 points, nine coming from beyond the arc. Kinsey had six points and Allie Lott added four points in the loss.
"She's going to be our motor," Copeland said of Moss. "We're going to follow Katie and play as Katie plays. If she's having a good game, we can have energy to match it. If she's not making shots or she's having a bad turnover night, our energy kind of matches and mirrors that. They feel like if Katie can't do it, I can't do it. I hope they see that if Katie can do it, we can have these spurts of energy and we can do it. She got in foul trouble tonight and we had to take her out of the game in spurts. That's really when they started to stretch it. We've just got to overcome the little things. I'm excited for what's coming, for sure."
For the young Generals, who lost some of their scoring punch with the graduation of star guard Evan Copeland, much of the season will be a trial by fire as the team works to figure out how to be most effective.
"You're going to have to have these lumps early," Copeland said. "You're going to have to have learning experiences if you're going to get better. I'm having to throw some kids into the fire and into the wolves and kind of hope. You can only go up. We've got a hill to climb and we can only get to the top. If not, we're going to stay at the bottom. Now, if I see us trending a up a little bit more each and every game, I'm excited."
UP NEXT
Georgia Christian travels to Tifton to face CHESS Academy on Monday, Dec. 6. Tipoff for the girls game is set for 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
