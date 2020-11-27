GCS faces Hancock Academy to open state playoffs

DASHER –– Two games.
Eight quarters.
That has been the mantra for the Georgia Christian Generals (2-6) the last two weeks.
What it boils down to is the Generals need to win the next two games, or eight quarters, and they will be crowned state champions.
It’s hard to beat a team twice in one year, but Georgia Christian has the opportunity to do just that, as they face Hancock Academy (1-6) tonight in the first round of the playoffs.
The Generals won the first game in Sparta, Ga., 28-21.
This time, they're at home and looking for the same outcome.
“You know, the same can be said of Hancock now, as we said of them before,” Generals head coach Chuck Knapp said. “They are a scrappy bunch of football players, in a good way. They will fight tooth and nail all night long. They are physical and they come after you with all they have.
“They are also very disciplined. They are a hard group to prepare for, that’s for sure. They are a hard-working football team and coaching staff.”
Defensively, the Rebels use a multiple front, which will call for junior quarterback Mason Finney to be on alert all game.
Two key players were missing in the first matchup, a linebacker and guard in one player and a wideout and defensive back in another. Both will be in uniform tonight against the Generals.
“Hancock has to be excited to get those two back for this game,” Knapp said. “It’s always good to get guys back, especially guys that are as effective as those two. We have to be aware of them and prepare for them.”
Offensively, dealing with those two players as well as the other starting nine, Georgia Christian expects their offense to show up and show out.
“We have had our struggles on offense this year,” Knapp said. “A lot of that can be attributed to youth. We are very young up front and we do not have any seniors. The offensive line has improved with every game, but we are still just so young.
“The offensive line and their communication have improved all year as well. The offense is excited to compete this week. They played well against Hancock the first time around.”
The defense has done its part all year, with defensive coordinator Tony Long putting them in position to stay in games. Knapp and the rest of the Generals look for more of the same against the Rebels with a state championship berth at stake.
“Defense has played lights out all year long,” Knapp said. “We look good these last couple of days. In fact, this is the best practices we have had all year. I look for those guys to get after Hancock for four quarters. ... We can’t prepare defensively the same way that we did last game. They will have already adjusted to what they did wrong and correct those things. We have to go in there with an open mindset of what they may do.”
In a bit of surprising news, but certainly great news for the Generals, sophomore sensation Seth Copeland could be back in action for the Generals.
Copeland sustained what was thought to be a season-ending injury after a surgery on his throwing elbow.
Cleared two weeks ago, Copeland has been itching to get back on the field, but due to COVID-19 related game cancelations, he has been sidelined. The Generals' quarterback hopes to play tonight, barring any last-minute setbacks.
“We are excited to have Seth back, for sure,” Knapp said. “The team is excited to have him back. He just brings that leadership mentality with him. You can’t teach that. He can’t play quarterback, but believe me, 14 will be on the field.
“We are sort of in the same boat as Hancock in that regard. We are bringing a player back that we didn’t have the first time as well. Seth is a tremendous athlete. He is a high-tempo guy for sure and he will bring some aggressiveness that we need also.”
As for Copeland's replacement, tonight will be Finney’s first start at quarterback in a playoff game. Finney started in a playoff game last year, but played another position.
“Mason is a guy that is a cool character,” Knapp said. “He is a very low-key guy; almost too low key at times, but that is just his leadership style. There is nothing wrong with that at all. He is a quiet leader and leads by his actions. He is very relaxed entering this game, though. I don’t know that it has changed his approach and his mind as he heads into this game in the sense that he is nervous or anything. I feel like he is ready to lead us to a victory.”
The atmosphere in Dasher seems very excitable. Coaches and players were loose and dancing around in practice. Players are excited to be playing into late November for a shot at a state title and bragging rights.
“This is no dig at all towards Valwood, but we are the only private school in the playoffs around here,” Knapp said. “That is exciting because it is usually the other way around. We are excited to have a home playoff game, with the possibility of a home game for the state championship.”
With players like Copeland coming back and Finney being prepared, the seniors understand this is their last ride.
“We have talked about the situation and it’s win or go home, that’s it,” Knapp said. “We are looking for everyone to step up in this game. Dante (Sacco), Kelby (Turner), John (Lissimore), Buster (Galindo) and Christian (Johnson), this is their last shot at it. We are wanting those guys to give their all for these last couple of games.”
“Some of the underclassmen we are looking to help us is Finney and Copeland, as well as the two corners Hendrix (Grimes) and (Austin) Knapp. This is their time to show up too because this will be their team next year. Most of those guys are the “old heroes” so to speak. They have done it for us all year. We hope to see some of the “new heroes” to step up as well in this playoff run.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., in Dasher.
