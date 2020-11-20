GCS-Central Christian canceled; Generals earn playoff berth

DASHER –– In a wild year for sports, COVID-19 continues to alter the landscape.

For the second straight week, the Georgia Christian Generals (2-6, 2-3 Region) had to cancel a regular season game –– this time, Central Christian (5-6, 3-1) was lopped off the schedule.

The Generals' Nov. 13 matchup against Rock Springs was ruled a forfeit after Rock Springs informed the team they would not be able to play due to COVID-19 concerns.

There is a silver lining to the cancellations, however, as Georgia Christian has earned an automatic playoff berth.

Not only are the Generals in the postseason, but they are also the No. 1 seed.

The Generals host the Hancock Academy Rebels –– a team they defeated 28-20 on Oct. 30 ––  to open the state playoffs on Nov. 27.

It will be interesting for the Generals, as they have not played a game in two weeks and head into Thanksgiving Break next week.

In the event the Generals beat the Rebels, they will either host 2-A Lafayette or Griffin Christian School in the state championship.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Dasher.

