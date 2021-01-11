DASHER –– The Georgia Christian boys basketball team remains undefeated, improving to 5-0 on the year with a 56-40 win over St. Teresa.
The Generals started the game off with their subs in the game, with the starting five on the bench for the quarter.
Kyler Scaff opened the scoring off for the Generals, as he hit a three-pointer in the corner, after three rebounds by John Lissimore.
Austin Van Ausdall had several key blocks in the quarter, as well as a few rebounds, and added a layup to get the Generals to five points, but that would be all they scored in the quarter.
St. Teresa took advantage of the opportunities that they had, taking a 10-5 lead into the second period.
After the end of one, head coach Mike Johnson put the original starting five into the game and got things going.
“I liked the effort that we got from the first group,” Johnson said. “It gives us an idea of what we will see in the future. Every one of those guys made a contribution in this game.”
The original starters played well in the second, as they went on a 22-8 run in the quarter to retake the lead heading into the break.
Miguel Trejo got the quarter started quickly, as he hit his first of two three-pointers in the in the quarter. Hendrix Grimes and Buster Galindo would add a three-pointer each in the quarter to head into the half with a 27-18 lead.
In the third quarter, the subs were back in for the Generals, and Van Ausdall added a three-pointer of his own. Seth Copeland added a two-pointer and Scaff scored a free throw, to end the scoring with only six points in the third.
St. Teresa capitalized on mistakes and inexperience for the Generals, as they would add 18 points in the quarter, and eventually take the lead again, with a score of 36-33, headed into the final stanza.
Three minutes into the quarter, the Generals tied the game back up with the starters back in, and they held St. Teresa scoreless for the remainder of the game to finish with the 16-point victory.
Christian Johnson added six points in the fourth, to go along with three steals. Trejo added two 3-pointers to finish with four total in the game. Benji Galindo also scored a handful of baskets and had several rebounds and steals.
“I feel good as we move forward,” Johnson said. “This group is extremely close; probably the closest group I have ever had the pleasure to coach. It is always fun to play and win with this group of guys.
“I feel like these two games we have had knocked the rust off from the break. We are starting to get our rhythm back. We have a big week coming up, and I feel better now after these two games that we have had.”
Brookwood 43
Lady Generals 36
The Lady Generals played well in a game that wasn’t supposed to be but could not hold off the defending 3-A champion in Brookwood, as they lose a close one 43-36.
“I feel like this was a win for us,” head coach Drew Copeland said. “Sure, the scoreboard does not say it was, but I really, really like what I saw from my group today.”
The Lady Generals were originally scheduled to play St. Teresa, but a cancellation and a phone call between the coaches setup the game against Brookwood.
The Lady Generals “played up” in the game as the 1-A Lady Generals took on stiffer competition from the 3-A Brookwood school.
“I feel like we are almost there,” Copeland said. “We played very well considering we were a little banged up and we played defending champs in a higher classification. I am very proud of this team and we fought hard.”
Marris Jones played well all night, finishing with 14 points in the game.
“Jones absolutely dominated for us,” Copeland said. "She is really starting to come into her own and her motor is high. She has been a force as of late and her coming on will definitely help us moving forward.”
Despite playing against a team that is in a higher classification, the Lady Generals played well in the first, as they led 14-10.
In the second quarter, the Lady Generals surrendered the lead as Brookwood went on a 13-5 run to take a 23-19 lead into the break.
While Evan Copeland did not have her usual dominant game, she still finished with 10 points on the night and managed the game well.
“I liked what Evan did for us tonight,” Copeland said. “She is really growing up. In games of the past, she would go out and try tot have that 30-point night, but she would not manage the game. Tonight, she really managed the game well, and that is what I need from her.”
In the third, both teams played well on both ends of the floor, as each team scored eight points, as Brookwood took a 31-27 lead into the final quarter.
In the fourth, the Lady Generals stayed in the game and kept it close, as they were only outscored 12-9, and never let the game get away from them.
“In games of the past, we would not have finished the way that we did,” Copeland said. “We have been in similar situations before and this time, we did not fold like we have in the past when we saw we were down or knew we had a tough opponent. This time, we really grew up and stayed in it all night. I am very proud of these girls.”
Jenna Sykes played consistently all night, as she has done all season, and finished with eight points.
Jaci Black and Katie Moss each added two points on the evening.
UP NEXT
Georgia Christian will play host to Highland on Jan. 15 in a rematch from an earlier matchup Dec. 8 at Highland that saw the Generals sweep the Eagles. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
