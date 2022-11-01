VALDOSTA – Valdosta State graduate students Michael Gayden and Victor Talley were named Gulf South Conference Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. This is the first weekly honor of the season for both Gayden and Talley.
The duo helped lead VSU to a thrilling 58-37 victory on Saturday at North Greenville. The Blazers battled back from a 28-14 deficit at halftime, outscoring the Crusaders 44-9 in the second half in arguably the best half of football for VSU all season.
Gayden, a native of Houston, Texas, and a transfer from Colorado Mesa, helped hold NGU to under 100 yards on the ground (99) and Gayden finished with four total tackles – two solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss for five yards, one sack for three yards, one quarterback hurry and his first interception as a Blazer. Gayden recorded the first sack of the game for the Blazers, marking the first sack for the team since Sept. 17, as VSU had a season-high four sacks against the Crusaders on Saturday. His interception came early in the fourth quarter as VSU then capitalized on the turnover for a 50-yard touchdown strike in two plays to Talley and a 51-37 lead at that point.
Talley, a native of Brunswick, Ohio, had six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, as the two touchdowns marked a season-high as did his six receptions. Talley also had one punt return for 18 yards and blocked a punt as sophomore teammate Council Allen recovered the blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown. Talley's first touchdown reception came on a 6-yard pass from senior Ivory Durham pulling VSU within 28-21 early in the third quarter and then he caught the 50-yarder from senior running back Seth McGill for the 51-37 lead in the fourth. The two touchdown receptions were the most in a game for him at VSU and it marked his second game of over 100 yards receiving for this season and in his VSU career.
Gayden and Talley became the fourth and fifth different Blazers to earn league Player of the Week honors this season, joining Durham, sophomore kicker Estin Thiele and redshirt freshman linebacker Akil Lampley. It also marked the first weekly honor(s) for the Blazers since Durham on Sept. 19 following the victory at Miles College.
The Blazers return home to host West Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. VSU will honor its inaugural football team from 1982, celebrating 40 years of Blazer football and recognize the first three campaigns under the direction of first Blazer football coach Jim Goodman.
