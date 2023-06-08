MARSHALL, Minn. – Valdosta State graduate student JP Gates earned NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Second Team All-America honors as a utility/pitcher, announced Thursday, June 1 by the organization.
Gates, a native of Brooksville, Fla., became the ninth Blazer to earn D2CCA All-America honors and first since former Blazer Nick Lewis earned first team honors in 2021. Gates most recently was named ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region First Team, while he earned NCBWA First Team All-Region as a designated hitter and second team as a relief pitcher. For ABCA/Rawlings, Gates earned first team honors as a DH. This season, he also earned Gulf South Conference First Team honors as a DH and second team honors as a relief pitcher/utility and earned GSC All-Tournament accolades.
This season, Gates led the team in batting average with a .393 clip on 79 of 201 from the plate, while he scored 49 runs for second on the team, playing in 50 games with 49 starts. Gates had a team-high 18 doubles with eight home runs for second on the team and drove in 41 for second on the team. He slugged a team-best .602 for the season, while walking 12 times and was hit by nine pitches for second on the team as he registered a .448 on base clip. Gates had one sacrifice fly and was 7 of 10 in stolen bases.
Nationally speaking, he finished fourth in the GSC in batting average (.393) for 76th nationally, while he was second in the league in doubles (18) for 67th nationally. Gates was second in the league in hits (79) for 55th nationally, while he was 42nd nationally in hits per game at a 1.58 clip. He finished the season with a team-high 25 multi-hit games, while he led the team with 13 multi-RBI games this season. Gates finished the season on a seven-game hitting streak and had a team-high 12-game streak during the season.
On the bump, Gates finished the season with a 3.29 ERA in 41 innings and a 5-1 record, while he appeared in 14 games with two starts. He allowed 41 hits, 21 runs – 15 earned, walked 19 and fanned 41 as teams hit .256 against him. Gates allowed just nine extra-base hits for the season with eight doubles and one triple in 160 at bats against him. He had a season-high ten strikeouts against West Alabama (4/7) in six innings of relief earning his fourth win of the season at that time.
