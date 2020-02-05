VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior softball standout Jordenne Gaten was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Gaten had an outstanding opening week for the No. 24 Blazers at the Gulf Shores Invitational.
Gaten, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., had an outstanding start to the season hitting .600 on 6 of 10 from the plate, scoring 6 runs, with three home runs and three RBI. She slugged 1.500 and walked twice, while going 2 for 2 in stolen bases.
Gaten had six putouts in the outfield in six chances. She began two games this past weekend with home runs as VSU outscored the opposition 5-0 in the first inning and 11-0 through the first three innings.
This is Gaten’s first weekly honor of her VSU career and the first of the season for the Blazers. Gaten and the Blazers head to Saint Augustine, Fla., for the Old Coast Classic hosted by Flagler University this weekend. The Blazers play two games on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. Check back with vstateblazers.com for information on the tournament this weekend.
