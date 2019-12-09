MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. –– The Valdosta State Lady Blazers basketball defeated Georgia College on Saturday, behind a 14-point effort from senior guard Nari Garner.
The first quarter went back and forth, as GCSU grabbed an early 7-2 lead. VSU would battle back as both teams traded scores. After a layup from Abby Rouse, the Bobcats stretched the lead to four as the first quarter ended.
The second period continues to bring success for the Lady Blazers, as VSU used a 7-0 run to take the lead. The Lady Blazers the outscored the Bobcats in the second quarter, 15-9. The Blazers were able to take a two-point lead into the half, as Cheray Saunders sunk two free throws.
Following halftime, the Lady Blazers worked again to stretch the lead. A three-pointer from Saunders stretched the lead to 40-30 for VSU. Both teams would continue to trade scores, as the quarter continued. GCSU would cut the Lady Blazers lead to single digits on a late layup
The final period saw both teams battle. The Lady Blazers stretched the lead to 11 points on a three-pointer from Kayla Bonilla. However, the Bobcats were able to hang around, cutting the game to 47-42. Garner hit a three-pointer to bring the Lady Blazer lead back to double digits. VSU held off a late rally from the Bobcats as Kayla Frey sank two free throws to ice the game, 59-50.
Four Blazers were in double figures as Garner (14 pts), Bonilla (11), Rouse (12) and Saunders (11) led VSU offensively. Bonilla also contributed with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
UP NEXT
The Lady Blazers head back home on Sunday, Dec. 15 to take on Alabama-Huntsville. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. Links to live stats and streaming of the game are available at vstateblazers.com on the women's basketball schedule page.
