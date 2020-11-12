Game on: Wildcats set for region championship showdown with Lee

VALDOSTA –– Pressure, it’ll burst a pipe or make a diamond.
In a season full of constant adversity, Valdosta (4-3, 2-0 Region 1-6A) will be met with another test tonight as they travel to Leesburg to face Lee County (7-1, 2-1).
The Wildcats are coming off a region win against Houston County that saw their offense display its best performance all season.
Amari Jones completed 14 of his 15 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns and the Wildcats had 201 yards on the ground in the 31-14 win.
Now, they have their sights on the Trojans and potentially the 43rd region championship in program history.
“I’m confident,” Jones said on Tuesday after practice. “I’m ready. It’s an exciting week playing for the region championship. It’s going to be a lot of emotions but we’ve just got to go out there and execute on both sides of the ball … the biggest thing we talk about is playing with energy and passion. If we play with energy and passion the rest will take care of itself.”
Lee enters the contest averaging more than 35 points per game behind a strong defense and dynamic offense.
Lee has two premier rushers in Caleb McDowell and Preston Simmons who lead the region with 1,321 yards and 20 touchdowns combined.
Despite losing its starting quarterback to injury earlier in the season, they’ve only dropped one contest this year — a road loss against Lowndes.
The Trojans are 47-5 dating back to 2017 and they’ve beaten the Wildcats in consecutive seasons.
Valdosta’s defense has continued to rise to the challenge this season.
They’ve only allowed one touchdown in the last three games and it came in garbage time against Houston County.
The last time the two schools faced off, Lee kicked a game-winning field goal to edge the Wildcats 53-50 –– taking the region title in the process.
Tonight marks another note in what is becoming a fierce rivalry between the two programs.
“I told them their legacy will be etched in stone after this season,” head coach Rush Propst said. “It’ll go in that museum whether it’s positive or negative going forward. It’s about how you want your legacy to be left here.”
Tonight’s game will also provide a matchup between two of the top coaches in the state. Lee’s Dean Fabrizio is sitting on his 99th victory with the Trojans.
Propst sits at 299 wins all-time.
A new milestone will be reached for one of them after the final whistle blows.
The Trojans and Wildcats face off in Leesburg with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
