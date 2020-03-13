VALDOSTA –– With the coronavirus placing a holding pattern on sports nationwide, there was still one game to be played.
On the same day the NCAA elected to cancel all of its spring championship game, Valdosta State football went through with its spring game on Thursday.
Redshirt freshman John Miller's 28-yard field goal as time expired won the game for the Red squad, 26-24.
"I wanted to come out here tonight and make sure we were assignment-sound and not have too many missed assignments and not a whole lot of penalties," head coach Gary Goff said. "For the most part, I thought we did that. Keep in mind, for spring games, you're playing your first, second, third and fourth string so you're playing everyone in your program. I thought it was a pretty clean spring game –– I'm happy with that. I'm sure we've got some mistakes we'll go back on the film and review and coach up. It was a pretty clean game tonight and no injuries, so that's always a plus."
Sophomore quarterback Ivory Durham led the Red team down the field on the game-winning drive –– running for a big gain, firing to a Tanner Jackson downfield on the run for 28 yards, then calling his own number again on 4th-and-3 for 17 yards to push the Blazers down to the 11 with 8.5 seconds left.
"What an electric player, we all know that," Goff said of Durham leading the team on the winning drive. "I let the coaches call the game tonight and I sat back there as an official, basically. When they called the play, I said, 'I don't care what you call right here, HJ is gonna make something happen with his legs.' And he did. He got us down there in field goal position and we got us a chip shot. He's an electric player –– we've got to continue to find ways to get him on the field, but we're very excited about his future. He's a phenomenal quarterback."
After taking a shot into the end zone and coming up empty, Miller came on for the winning kick. Despite the goalpost being a little crooked, the former Valwood state champion and All-State performer nailed the winning attempt as a sea of red poured onto the field in celebration.
Goff praised Miller for coming through in a clutch situation, which can be difficult to replicate in a controlled game situation.
"Right now, we really want to put those kickers and specialists in clutch situations to see how they handle it," Goff said. "I think he did a good job tonight. He missed one earlier in the game –– we might blame that on the goalpost, it's a little crooked if you look at it [laughs]. It was good to see him come back and hit that game-winner right there. It's hard to simulate game reps, especially for those specialists put in those kicking situations.
"That's a lot of pressure on him right there, because if he'd have missed that, he'd have had a whole team mad at him. He works extremely hard, so we're very proud of him."
Starting quarterback Rogan Wells added, "It was a great moment, but I was on the Black team –– we lost. ... But I'm happy for him. Losing our kicker from last year, John and him were battling all last year so just to see him make that kick was great."
Miller made three field goals in the game, including one from 44 yards out earlier in the contest. Running back Seth McGill scored on a 27-yard touchdown run that put Black ahead 24-23 with 12 minutes to go in the game. Receiver Lio'undre Gallimore made several highlight plays, showcasing his pass-catching prowess and speed for the crowd in attendance.
Wells connected with Travon Roberts for a touchdown in the first half and tossed three touchdowns in the game.
"Personally, the things I wanted to work out was just recognizing the defense and what coverages we're getting and where everyone is on the field pre-snap," Wells said when asked what he wanted to work on in the game. "Then, I can just really know what to do with the ball and be really quick with my decisions."
As part of the game format, the Red team –– comprised of the second unit –– opened with a 14-0 lead. The Black team, comprised of the starting unit, needed to come from behind in the game.
Despite being spotted 14 points at the start, Wells and the Blazers' offense marched the ball down the field and put points on the board.
"It's phenomenal, it really is," Goff said of having Wells back for his senior season. "And we've made this spring very difficult for him. We would give him formations and let him go out there and call the best play that he saw. There's a learning curve right there. ... This spring, he's not going out there learning the scheme for the first time. He's going out there and playing quarterback. I want him to have the tools to be able to check and audible whenever he sees fit. I think he grew a lot this spring and will continue that throughout the summer."
Goff was also pleased with how his team responded in some adverse situations.
"There were some clutch situations," Goff said. "We had one turnover. It was a freshman, so that comes with experience. I think Rogan ended up with three touchdown passes. He did a good job when he was in there of driving the ball downfield. I thought, defensively, we did a good job –– we're a little more aggressive on that side of the ball this spring and it's been a lot of fun to watch those guys on the defensive side elevate their game."
The VSU defense was a highlight in the game. The unit flew around and made plays on defense, coming up with an interception of Wells and making its presence felt in the form of pass deflections and bringing pressure in the backfield.
"I thought they played good –– they've been very aggressive all spring, putting pressure on us just about every single day, which I want," Goff said. "I think you'll see next season. We've got a great signing class coming in that's going to help us on both sides of the ball. We're going to have some tools and weapons on that defensive side that we're going to be able to be very, very aggressive on that side of the ball."
Gaskin likes the depth of the defensive unit, adding that the level of competition has been high throughout spring and even veterans players must bring more intensity to earn their time on the field.
"We're three or four deep at every position," Gaskin said. "Everybody's good. You've got to know what you're doing. You've got to come ready to play on a day-to-day basis. If not, you might lose your spot the next day, so that's what makes us better."
As the Blazers roll into the summer months and preseason in the fall, the team understands the expectations that come with contending for a national championship. After starting 10-0 and winning the Gulf South Conference Championship, the Blazers saw it all go up in smoke with a second-round 38-35 loss to conference foe and eventual national champion West Florida.
According to Gaskin, the only thing the Blazers can do is what they did in the spring –– attack every day with more aggression and focus, controlling what they can control.
"We're not really worried about what other people think," Gaskin said. "We just wanted to finish strong as a team –– making sure that guys are buying in, learning and just executing at a high level. We know what we've got. We've just got to show it."
