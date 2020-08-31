Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will start two-man Best Ball leagues beginning Sept. 8 and will continue play through fall and winter.
Play days will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $30 per team –– $15 per man –– plus golf for golfers not members of host courses.
The overall winning team will receive a $200 gift card. Optional events include carry over skins game, closest to the pin and a 50/50 drawing. A league end championship will have an estimated prize pot of $5,000 based on number of players in February. Competitions will be conducted at Valdosta Golf courses and ones 30 minutes from Valdosta.
Leagues are open to male amateur golfers 50 years old and older. Entry fees are required and must be paid one week in advance of scheduled competition. For additional information and entry forms, contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
