The Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will have a loaded field when players tee it up in the 2019 GAGP Tournament of Champions Nov. 14 at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
Leading the field will be 2018 defending champion and 2019 two time winner Jack Coffey of the Golf Club of Valdosta. Coffey will be challenged by Golf Club Of Cairo Members Jerome (Tank) Martin, Billy Walden, Sonny Marshall, Jim Ellis and Louie Chastain. Martin, Walden, and Marshall were multiple winners this year while Chastain captured one Championship. Marshall was also the 2019 birdie award winner while Ellis was the 2018 Harry Vardon Award Winner and 2019 skins champion. 2017 Champion David Beals of Golf Club Thomasville and Matt Granger Golf Club of Savannah 2018 Points Champion could be dark horse contenders.
Membership Drive
The 2 for 1 membership drive will continue through Dec.31. Annual membership is $60. 2020 Membership dues must be prepaid by Dec. 31, as well.
Golfers are reminded of the 2 for 1 membership drive through Dec. 31.
GAGP is offering male amateur golfers 21 years old and older a 2 for 1 membership. Regular Membership is $60 annually and will run through Dec. 31. Two players can join for $30 each. As a bonus, the city with the most golfers signing up will be awarded a cash prize or gift. Additionally new members name will be entered in a drawing for a dozen Titleist Golf Balls.
Members receive discounts on entry-fees, hotels, equipment, clothing, 19th hole happy hours for golf and social events as well as reciprocal membership to all GAGP associate clubs events. Membership is a pay-as-you-play plan with no initiation fees, monthly dues, food and beverage charges and year-end assessments.
Events are played at seven regional locations and surrounding cities within the state. Each region will host twelve events throughout the year Augusta, Albany, Macon, Valdosta, Rome, Jekyll Island and Savannah. Competitions are conducted at public, semi private, and private courses Monday-Saturday.
Events are flighted with tee-assignments by ages 50-59, 60-69, 70-up and non-seniors are 21-29, 30-39 and 40-49.
Members of semi-private and private clubs who are interested in playing should contact GAGP's John Ungar directly at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for correct information regarding the organization, competitions, entry-fees and competition dates.
Upcoming Events
Dec. 14: Holiday Charity Classic Circle Stone CC Adel Ga. Format is 50/50 skins game. Optional events include (4) closest to pin contests, GAGP Hole In One Challenge, classy caddies 50/50 drawing. Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) 614-441-3965 e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com. Deadline to enter December 7, 2019.
March 23-26: Coastal Georgia Golf Fest 2020. Participating courses are Osprey Cove and Laurel Island Links in Kingsland, Ga., Sanctuary Golf Club in Waverly, Ga., and Crosswinds Golf Club in Savannah.
Deadline to enter is Dec. 31. Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.