Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions 2021 season kicks off Feb. 11 with a 9 a.m. tee-time.
Golfers 21-49 years old and seniors 50-and-up are cordially invited to participate in the GAGP Closest to Pin Day ,hosted by Kinderlou Forest Golf Club. The entry fee is $10 with senior green-fess being $45. The deadline to enter is Feb. 4, 2021. Players must contact the GAGP (John Ungar) for a entry form at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
Entry fee, golf and cart fees must be paid in advance by Feb. 6. Following play, there will be a 19th hole gathering with a cash bar welcoming new players and open discussion of upcoming competitions.
Francis Lake will host skins day Feb. 13 and Saint Patty’s Day March 17 in the Golden Nugget Classic.
The deadline to enter both events is March 6. Contact the GAGP (John Ungar) at (614)441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
The first of ten Grand Slam qualifiers will be played at Southern Hills GC in Hawkinsville, Ga., Saturday, March 20 with a 9 a.m. tee-time. The qualifier fee is $25 plus cart fee for host club members. Non-member golfers green fees will be $35.00. All fees and golf and cart must be paid by March 13, 2021. Preferred tee-times and pairings will not be honored.
March 11 will be the first Bring-a-Friend Day and the GAGP will buy them a draft beer and you will pay for it. Be a good friend!
March 18 will be the first birdie, Beer-and-Burger Day. If a player makes a birdie, he wins a beer. If the birdie is good for a skin, he wins a skin beer and a burger. The GAGP is organizing a carpool to events.
Please contact the GAGP if you are interested so we can review the logistics.
