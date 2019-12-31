In 2020, Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will be conducting a Georgia Chamber Of Commerce City Championship open to male and female amateur golfers 21 years old and older.
With hopes of it becoming the largest amateur event in Georgia the GAGP is reaching out for support and sponsorship, from Georgia Chamber of Commerce, City Chamber of Commerce’s, local businesses, golf courses and golfers. Besides individual awards, one will be presented to the city having the most participants.
The event will be a three day 54 hole stroke competition consisting of one gross stroke flight competition and several net stroke competitions for both men and women.
Flights and tee-assignments will be based on current and official USGA or GAGP HDCP Index and age.
Scheduled events include daily Happy Hours, light appetizers, two complimentary draft beers or glasses of wine.
Optional events will include daily players pot, skins game, hole-n-one challenge, (4) closest to pin contests, and Classy Caddy 50/50 drawing.
Projected dates are Sept. 13-16 either in Macon or Coastal Georgia.
Chambers of Commerce’s, businesses, golf courses, and golfers interested in supporting, sponsorship, or participating are asked to e-mail their name, age, phone number and choice of location Macon or Coastal Georgia by Jan. 31 to Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com or contact John Ungar, Director of Competitions, at (614) 441-3965.
