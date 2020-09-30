VALDOSTA –– Attention golfers, Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions cordially invites male amateur golfers 21 years of age and older to join them in the fight against breast cancer.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 30 at Francis Lake Golf Course in Lake Park with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Format: Three-man scramble flighted by posted score with tee assignments by age group –– ages 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up.
Entry fee: $125 per man and $375 per team. Fee includes golf, cart, donation, cart girl, Players' Pot, carry over skins game, carry over closest-to-the-pin contests, GAGP 19th Hole, GAGP Voucher, awards, prizes, random drawings and a Queen of Hearts 50-50 drawing.
A special cash prize will be awarded to the supporting business having the most golfers.
The deadline to enter in Oct. 16. Entry forms are available in the pro shop and Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions. Please direct all questions to Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions' John Ungar at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
If paying by check, make out the check to GAGP for $375 and mail to the following address:
John Ungar
3131 N. Oak St. Ext Ste 9A
Valdosta, GA 31602
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.