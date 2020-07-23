Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions would like to remind interested male amateur golfers 21 years old and older that the Georgia State Parks Amateur Championship is scheduled for Sept. 18. Little Ocmulgee State Park in McRae, Ga., is the official host. Deadline to enter is August 18, 2020. Format is 18 holes stroke play with players having the choice of gross or net play. Official and current USGA or GAGP handicap is required for all net flights. Players will be assigned tees and flights based on age, 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up.
The entry fee is $40 and includes golf, cart, range balls and awards. An optional player’s pot will be offered and includes player prizes, carry-over skins game, carry over closest to pin contests, random drawing and 19th hole for $70.
In other news, Meadow Links Golf Club in Fort Gaines, Ga., will host the GAGP Traditional Oct. 17. Meadow Links Hole No. 7 Par 3 received the Golfer’s Choice Award Best of Georgia Golf Courses.
Format is 18 holes 2-man stableford gross, tee assignments and flights by age 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up. Players must be in same flight with same tee-assignment. The entry fee is $40 per player and $80 per team includes golf, cart, range balls and awards. An optional competition pot will be offered and will include players pot, carry over skins game, carry over closest to pin contests, random drawing and 19th hole. Deadline to enter is Sept. 17.
Entry forms for both events are available at golf courses, lodges, and state park restaurants or by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.