Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will put a peg in the ground Thursday, Jan. 9 for the start of 2020 golf season.
Male amateur golfers 21 years old and older are eligible to play.
The Michelob Ultra Seniors play at Circle Stone Country Club in Adel on Jan. 9.
Friday, Jan. 24, GAGP State Park Trail plays at the Lakes at Laura Walker in Waycross. Deadline to enter is Jan. 17.
Saturday, Jan. 25, GAGP Players Club plays at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
Monday, Jan. 27, Coastal Georgia golfers play at Laurel Island Links in Kingsland, Ga. Deadline to enter is Jan. 20.
All events are 18 holes individual stableford net. Golfers must have a current and official USGA or GAGP HDCP. Golfers 21 years old and older are eligible to play. Flights and tee-assignments will be based on age of 21-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-up. Optional events include players pot $10 skins game $5, (4) closet to the pin $5, $500 GAGP hole in one challenge $5, and Classy Caddy 50/50 Drawing $5.
For additional information and entry form, please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Feb. 1: GAGP $1,000 Super Skins Game Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Michelob Ultra Seniors Tired Creek Country Club in Cairo. Entry deadline is Feb. 6 for individual stableford.
Saturday, Feb. 15: GAGP Players Club Shoot- Out. Individual Stroke Play First Place $100
Friday, Feb. 21: GAGP State Park Golf Trail Meadow Links GC Fort Gaines Ga. Deadline to enter Feb. 14.
Monday, Feb. 24: Coastal Georgia Golfer Cross Winds Golf Club in Savannah. Individual Stableford, deadline to enter is Feb. 17.
Golfers must have a current and official USGA or GAGP HDCP. Golfers 21 years old and older are eligible to play. Flights and tee-assignments will be based on age of 21-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-up. Optional events include players pot $10 skins game $5, (4) closet to the pin $5, $500 GAGP hole in one challenge, $5 Classy Caddy and 50/50 Drawing $5.00.
For additional information and entry-form please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
