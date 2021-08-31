Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has moved three events to October.
Feed The Kids four-man scramble. Entry Fee is $400 per team.
Fore The Love Of The Game two-man best-ball moved to Oct. 8, 2021. Entry Fee is $200 per team.
Battle of The Bulge 4-man Stableford moved to Oct. 9, 2021. Entry Fee is $400 per team.
All three competitions will be hosted by Circle Stone Country Club in Adel and are open to male amateur golfers 21 years of age and older. Teams will consist of players at ages 21-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-and-up. All teams must be made up of members in the same flight age. A player reception and awards will follow the completion of each event.
Deadline for all events is September 18, 2021 Entry forms are available in the Pro-Shop. For additional information and entry forms and all questions, please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at johnungar@yahoo.com or gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com. Do not contact the golf course.
Tournament Director John Ungar is hoping to raise $10,000 for Adaptive Golf and is seeking hole sponsors and 16 volunteers. Please contact Ungar at 614-441-3965 or by e-mail at johnungar@yahoo.com or gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com if interested.
Michelob Ultra Seniors to begin Play in September
The tournament is open to Senior Golfers 50 years of age and older. There are no membership fees.
Entry Fees are $10 to cover skins game, closest to pin and year-end championship. Entry fee must be mailed and received by event deadline.
Play days are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. First event is Sept. 10. Golfers interested in playing should contact John Ungar at (614) 441-3965 for additional information and registration.
Formats include team scrambles, team stablefords, team best-ball, individual stablefords, match play, gross and net stroke play. Golf and Cart fees will be under $30 with an up charge for some courses.
Average travel time to courses ranges from 15 to 25 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.