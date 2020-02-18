Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz scheduled for Tired Creek GC on Feb. 13 was rained out.
March Blitz is scheduled for Francis Lake GC in Lake Park Georgia on March 12. Deadline to enter is March 5. Male amateur golfers 21 years old and older are cordially invited to participate. The event format is 18 holes stableford play and players tee-assignments are by age: 21-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-up. Entry-Fee for GAGP and Francis Lake Members is $15.00 and non-members is $20. Cart and golf is $25. Players should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for entry forms and additional information.
Around the state GAGP Coastal Georgia Seniors play March 9, 2020 in Savannah. GAGP State Park Golf Trail plays in Cordele on March 27, hosted by Georgia Veterans GC at Lake Lake Blackshear Resort. Format is two-man stableford (Gross or Net). Entry fee is $140 per team and includes, golf, cart, range balls, prizes to flight winners, random drawings, administration and a special award to be presented to the group having the most players. Optional events include team pot, individual carry over skins game, carry over closest to pin contest, classy caddy 50/50 drawing.
GAGP Players Club Seniors will be at Circle Stone CC in Adel, Georgia on March 28 Deadline to enter is March 14. Format is 18 holes, two-man best ball (gross) with tee-assignments by age 50-59, 60-69 and 70-up.
Entry fee is $140 per team and includes, golf, cart, range balls, prizes to flight winners, random drawings, administration and a special award to be presented to the group having the most players. Optional events include team pot, individual carry over skins game, carry over closest to pin contest, classy caddy 50/50 drawing.
Players should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for entry forms and additional information for all events.
