Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will begin competitions on Feb. 6 with The Super Bowl Skins Game.
SEASON SCHEDULE
The Tribute to Rodney Dangerfield/Caddy Shack on March 13.
Traditional Masters will be the first major on April 17.
GAGP Championship, May 15 (second major)
Peach State Open, June 12 (third major)
The Open, July 24 (fourth major)
The Grand Slam of Amateur Golf September 18 will be the premier event of the year. Based on a full field from ten qualifiers played at Georgia Golf Courses, organizers are hoping to have a $10,000 dollar prize purse with support from sponsors and entry fees.
Other competitions of 102 include The Battle of the Bulge, Beer Belly Classic, Birdies Burgers and Beers, Fore The Love of The Game. A tribute to Georgia State Golf Association, Georgia PGA , USGA and those before us who made the game we play and enjoy today. The Classic, Tribute to The Legends, GAGP CUP, Players Championship and City Championship.
Senior Days will be conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays events are open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older. Senior events and flights are 50 years old and up.
All events will have an entry fee and entry deadline paid in advance.
Tournament flyers will be posted at select courses or contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com additional information or event information.
