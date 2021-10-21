The Adel-Cook Recreation Department is proud to announce it will be hosting a Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech softball game at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. The teams will be playing on a college regulation softball field at the Rec Department's new state-of-the-art facility.
This will be a free event with family fun for all. Warm-ups prior to the game will start at 11:30 a.m.
The game will be held at the new Adel-Cook Recreation Complex located at 10179 Highway 37 in Adel, Ga.
Bring your chairs. Concessions will be available.
Recreation director Michael Folsom said the game will spotlight Adel as a recreation destination in Georgia and draw many out-of-town guests who will be shopping, purchasing gas and eating at local restaurants. He plans to bring more special events to the new complex in the near future.
