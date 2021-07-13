Full of Hammers: Valdosta High football releases 2021 schedule

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.