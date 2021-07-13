Full of Hammers: Valdosta High football releases 2021 schedule

VALDOSTA –– For the first time in school history, the Valdosta Wildcats will kick off the 2021 season without a postseason to play for.
The team released its 10-game regular season schedule on Sunday, opening against Region 1-5A powerhouse Warner Robins Aug. 21 at Mercer University in Macon. The Demons went 13-1 last season, including a forfeit win over Valdosta following quarterback Jake Garcia's ineligibility ruling.
On Aug. 27, the 'Cats host the Madison County Cowboys followed by a road game at Bainbridge on Sept. 3. The Cowboys posted an 11-3 record in 2020 under head coach Mike Coe while Bainbridge followed up its magical state title run in 2019 with an 11-3 campaign last season that saw the Bearcats advance to the fourth round of the state playoffs.
The oldest rival in South Georgia football continues when the 'Cats host the Colquitt County Packers on Sept. 10. The Packers defeated Valdosta 24-10 last season and finished with a 9-1 record –– their lone loss coming in the second round of the state playoffs against Norcross. Following a bye week, Valdosta travels across town to Martin Stadium to face rival Lowndes in the 2021 Winnersville Classic. The Vikings came into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and defeated the Wildcats 33-21 under the Friday night lights on ESPN.
Continuing its run of Region 1-7A powers, the 'Cats will host the Tift County Blue Devils Oct. 1. The Blue Devils will look to start the Noel Dean era with a fresh start after the resignation of longtime head coach Ashley Anders, who has joined the coaching staff at Colquitt County.
In its final non-region game, Valdosta will celebrate Homecoming against Westside at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Oct. 8.
The 'Cats will kick off their Region 1-6A schedule Oct. 15 at Northside, then return home for a clash with the Houston County Bears before wrapping up the 2021 season against rival Lee County Oct. 29.
2021 Valdosta Wildcats Schedule
Aug. 21: Warner Robins (@ Mercer Univ.) - 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Madison County - 8 p.m.
Sept. 3: @ Bainbridge - 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: Colquitt County - 8 p.m.
Sept. 17: BYE
Sept. 24: @ Lowndes (Winnersville Classic) - 8 p.m.
Oct. 1: Tift County - 8 p.m.
Oct. 8: Westside (Homecoming) - 8 p.m.
Oct. 15: @ Northside - 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: Houston County - 8 p.m.
Oct. 29: Lee County - 8 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.