HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants (5-6, 1-2 GISA Region 3-3A) overcame a sluggish start to clip the Highland Christian Eagles (7-5, 5-2 Region) 63-52 on Thursday.
The Valiants redeemed themselves after going down 13 points at the end of the first quarter, rallying with a big second half to outscore the Eagles 44-29 after halftime.
“That was huge,” Valwood head coach Andy Stamschror said. “We came back in the second quarter. Our defense in the first quarter was lacking and they took advantage of it. They hit some shots and pounded the ball inside and got easy shots.
“I felt like we stepped it up a little bit more in the second quarter. (Highland’s) two big guys got in a little bit of foul trouble, so that helps. We were able to creep our way back into it and then we put a little bit of pressure on them in the second half and were able to get our offense going a little bit.”
Russell Hunter scored a game-high 16 points for the Valiants, while Demonte Taylor poured in 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
The Eagles took a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter after Jack Millsaps lost his defender on a shot fake and quickly took a dribble slide step to his left, creating space for a 3-pointer late in the third period.
With the game still up for grabs in the fourth quarter, both teams
volleyed the lead as Valwood’s Alec Brannen and Trey Bennett of Highland traded 3-pointers early in the period.
Following a Highland turnover with 2:58 left in regulation, Hunter vacuumed in a miss by big man Harrison Hamsley and laid it in, then drove a dagger into the hearts of the Eagles with a 3-pointer from the right corner to push the Valwood lead to 61-52 with 1:14 to go.
Darius Barkley’s 3 in front of the Highland bench gave the Eagles a 50-46 lead with 5:10 to play, but the Eagles went the final 5:10 without a field goal –– fueling the Valiants’ fourth-quarter surge.
Struggling to solve the Valiants’ full-court pressure defense, committing costly turnovers in the half court and going ice cold down the stretch doomed the Eagles as the Valiants closed the game on a 17-2 run.
“I don’t even know if it was (Valwood’s) press,” Eagles coach Randy Arnold said. “I think because we had such a good first quarter that they began to play one-on-one ball versus sticking to the game plan.
“We only scored two points in the second quarter and we had multiple turnovers in the third quarter. It’s just hard to beat a good team when you only score two points in the second quarter.”
Another key for the Valiants was the 3-point shot.
After going the first 16 minutes without a hit from long range, the Valiants buried four of their five triples in the fourth quarter –– two coming from Brannen, who finished with eight points on the night.
“Alec Brannen came up and hit two 3s there in the fourth quarter,” Stamschror said. “Russ hit a 3. Demonte hit a 3. Our shots started falling a little bit more there in the second half. The first half, it was like we couldn’t buy a bucket, but in the second half, we got a little bit of momentum and that momentum kept going and the shots started falling. It was a great team effort, in the second half especially. I was proud of the defensive effort and we did a good job attacking and kicking it out.”
The Eagles stormed out of the gate with a 21-point first quarter, but in an equally shocking twist, managed just two points in the second quarter on a layup by Micah Robinson with under a minute to play in the first half.
Foul trouble plagued the Eagles in the second quarter as Caleb McCormick and Robinson each flirted with early disqualifications against the aggressive dribble-drives of the Valiants.
“Fouls,” Arnold said when asked what changed after the first quarter. “The bigs couldn’t really play how they wanted to because they were in foul trouble early. I had to sit them and I put them back in with 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. I think I had to sit them about 5 minutes and not getting those rebounds. ... I had to play a lot of young players tonight.”
Robinson and Demarri Copeland each had 12 points for the Eagles, who have lost two straight games after losing to Citizens Christian 74-47 on Tuesday.
Barkley finished with nine points in the game, while McCormick added six points –– all coming in the opening quarter against the Valiants.
“We’ll just take it and go look at the mistakes we made,” Arnold said. “Turnovers. We’ll go back at look at staying disciplined to our offense. I thought the defense played well. The offense, we couldn’t get it down to our bigs like we’re supposed to. We’ll go back and tweak that and make sure we get the ball down to our big guys.”
After a couple of down years, the Valiants are a win away from matching last season’s win total with five regular season games remaining.
Thursday’s victory over an Eagles team that made the Final Four last season and won a state title in 2019 is undoubtedly a signature win for a Valwood team in the midst of a rebuild.
“Well, we’ve been trying to rebuild the last couple years,” Stamschror said. “Getting in position this year, I feel like we’ve got a chance to kind of make a push. We’ve got some guys that have played together a little bit. We’ve just got to make sure we’re all on the same page and continue to be consistent. That’s the biggest thing that we’ve been preaching to them.
“Like our first quarter –– we’ll get one quarter out of a game that we just kind of lose our minds and don’t play very well. Then, when we decide to turn it on and play, we can play with anybody.”
UP NEXT
Highland Christian: Will play two of its final three games on the road, beginning with back-to-back games against Aucilla Christian Feb. 1 and Fullington Academy Feb. 2
Valwood: Travels to Americus to face region rival Southland Friday before returning to host Brookwood Feb. 2.
