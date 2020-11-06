From one QB1 to the next for Generals

DASHER –– Seth Copeland is the unquestioned leader of the Georgia Christian Generals football team.
While he may not be able to play, his impact remains the same.
Copeland suffered an elbow injury to his throwing arm earlier this season, which doctors determined would sideline him 6-8 weeks –– likely the rest of the season.
After throwing a pass he came to the sideline with his arm dangling. What was initially thought to be a tendon issue turned out to be an injury that would require two surgeries.
Without the surgeries, Copeland would not be able to play sports any longer.
The following week, he got the surgery.
Junior Mason Finney stepped in as the ‘next man up’ in the Generals’ offense and is ready to lead them the rest of the 2020 campaign.
While most starters would be down on their luck to be out and not playing, Copeland is looking at it as a way to see the game from a different vantage point.
“I feel like the injury will make me work harder,” Copeland said. “I realized how quickly things can disappear. I wanted this to be a big year for me. I now see how quickly those things can be taken from you.”
“I will come back better next year because of it. I have some lost time that I need to make up for in the process of it all. In the meantime, I will be learning things from a coach’s perspective and also relaying information to Finney and Garrett (Dowdy) as they need me.”
Though he may not be on the field playing, Copeland is still assisting in the best ways he can. One of those ways is to keep Finney’s head on a swivel and to keep him settled.
At every practice, Copeland can be seen lifting up his teammates and making them energetic and excited about the practices and the games that are coming — despite not being able to play.
Finney brings a different feel to the team and to the offense, specifically at the quarterback position. The most notable difference is his 6-foot-4 frame compared to Copeland, who stands five-foot-seven.
Finney also throws the ball in a different way, and much harder. Copeland brings more of a running-threat while Finney brings more of a deep-ball threat.
While their styles are different, they both want the same thing; a shot at the state championship.
“I feel like we can make it all the way,” Finney said. “It’s just a matter of us becoming more focused than we are now. We have to put in more work and win some games. I think we will do big things after that.”
Finney has had an interesting path to play the quarterback position. He caught a touchdown pass from Copeland earlier in the year as a tight end. He’s played the nose position on defense, stepping in at tackle before being moved to quarterback.
“I can’t say I’m not nervous,” Finney said. “With that being said, I do feel like I can get the job done. I will do whatever it takes to score and to get the win for the team. I feel good about it. It’s an honor to know that the coaching staff trusts me to start at quarterback.”
Though he is excited about helping his team and stepping in to play quarterback, the talented junior wants to hand the keys to the offense back to Copeland at the end of the year.
“Playing tight end is my favorite position,” Finney said. “I feel like that is where I serve the team the best. I feel like I will be able to play that position at the next level, if that becomes an option for me.”
“I would love to play for the University of Georgia. That is my dream school. I have always loved their football team and I would be ecstatic to go there. I want to major in engineering and mechanics.”
While he has held down the fort at quarterback, Finney feels he has more to work on to better help his team.
“As a quarterback, I feel like I throw the ball really well,” Finney said. “My arm really helps me because I have a nice deep ball. When I throw it, I have a lot of accuracy, but I do need to work on my short passing game.”
Like Sunshine from Remember the Titans, “You can throw it a mile but can’t pitch it three yards.”
Either way Georgia Christian goes next fall, it seems as though the team and the offense will be in good hands.
