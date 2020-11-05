Fresh Start for the Valiants

HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants (2-5) hit the road Friday night to kick off region play against the Southland Academy Raiders (1-6).
The Valiants have not had the best start to their season, but none of that matters now as they get ready to start their new season.
The Valiants have faced a tough stretch over the last three weeks. They've faced the defending state champions in John Milledge Academy, a strong Southwest Georgia Academy team and a great Pinewood team in a rare Tuesday night game.
Last week, the Valiants lost to Pinewood 48-17 while the Raiders picked up their first win of the season with a 28-8 decision against Edmund Burke.
Rod Murray's Raiders finished 7-5 a year ago and fourth in region play with a record of 2-2. Murray's team looks to get a little revenge from last year.
Last year, the two region rivals clashed with Valwood edging out Southland 30-14.
The Valwood offense has faced strong defenses over the last three weeks and hope to get back on track against Southland.
Senior quarterback Pate Hogan has struggled, but offensive coordinator Israel Troupe believes he has the plan to get him ready for region play.
“It’s about execution right now and they have come out Monday and Tuesday with a different attitude knowing it is a new season,” Troupe said. “Get him more comfortable in the offense. Me and him have been seeing each other a lot more, so we can get everything down and make sure we are looking at the same thing.”
The Valiants have been bitten by the injury bug all season, but the team seems to be getting healthy at the right time.
Junior running back Sam Clements returns to the Valwood lineup Friday night and having a new weapon on offense in Russell Hunter gives the Valiants a full complement of weapons at their disposal.
The break the Valiants had after last Tuesday's game has given the Valiants a chance to get everyone back and head coach Justin Henderson knows what they must do.
“We needed to step back and recharge our batteries and get back focused,” Henderson said. “I let them get away and just be high school kids and now it's back to work. We know what we have to do and that’s not give up the big plays and don’t turn the ball over.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
