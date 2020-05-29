Freeman feels multitude of emotions around Trojans' return

QUITMAN – The Brooks County Trojans football team is one of many high school programs that will begin conditioning workouts on June 8. The Georgia High School Association announced last week that teams could begin summer workouts following almost three months on the sideline during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Brooks County football coach Maurice Freeman is experiencing a plethora of emotions in preparing to meet up with his team in less than two weeks.
“It's exciting, nervous, tough on some of us. But it's great to see the kids. I miss them,” Freeman said. “I know they're out of shape. We've got a lot of stipulations with all of this stuff going on.
“You've really got to take your time.”
There's been some doubt about the 2020 season ever since the pandemic halted high school sports activities in mid-March. Coaches have already missed spring practices since the GHSA announced on April 2 that all sports activities would be canceled for the rest of the semester. This came a day after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he was closing schools for the final two months.
“The last couple of months have been awful. Talking to them on Zoom, talking to them on Google Classroom, it's for the birds,” Freeman said.
The GHSA included in guidelines for all schools to follow when starting workouts on June 8. Freeman reflected on the biggest adjustment he and his coaching staff will have to make with their players.
“The biggest adjustment is every day saying, 'How do you feel?' 'Are you sick?' Let me take your temperature. 'Is anybody in your house sick?' 'Where's your water bottle?'” Freeman said. “'Whatcha been eating?' 'Why you look so skinny?' Doing all of that stuff, before you can even practice; documenting all of that.”
Other rules specify groups of 20, which includes coaches. Groups should be the same individuals (including coaches) for each session to limit risk of exposure. No balls or specific sports equipment will be used.
Freeman was especially disappointed that teams were not able to participate in spring practices this year. Typically scheduled for late April into mid-May, spring practices were canceled when schools were canceled. Spring practice is normally a key teaching time for the younger players.
“It's one thing to teach on Zoom and Google Classroom, it's another thing when you put that helmet on,” Freeman said.
