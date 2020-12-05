VALDOSTA –– Elijah Ellis emerged as an X-factor at wide receiver in the No. 3 Lowndes Vikings’ 42-0 victory over Newton in the first round of the GHSA 7A playoffs.
The senior hauled in two catches that both went for touchdowns along with 47 receiving yards on the way to helping the Vikings advanced to the second round against North Cobb High School.
Nicknamed ‘Smoke,’ Ellis began playing football on the flag level when he was seven years old before being upgraded to tackle midseason.
Being from Valdosta, Ellis spent time in the Valdosta City Schools district before making the switch to Lowndes.
“I went to middle school and played at J.L. Newbern,” Ellis said. “Then I played at Valdosta High during my ninth-grade year before I started playing for Lowndes.”
Smoke knows to have a chance to succeed on the football field, you must put in the equal amount of work in the classroom.
“Football is the easiest way out, but you have to work for it,” Ellis said at practice. “Class is first. I think of class like I think of myself on the field. I have to work just as hard in the classroom as I do on the field.”
The two touchdowns Ellis scored on Friday went for 17 and 30 yards respectively –– his first on the varsity level.
He felt his first touchdown was a tone-setter in a playoff environment as it was the initial score of the night on his 17-yard reception from Jacurri Brown with 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“I feel like I got the game going after the first touchdown,” Ellis said about his first-round performance. “Everybody was ready because it was my first one of the season. After I got up and celebrated, I had to go on with the game because it wasn’t over yet.”
On Friday, Ellis played slot receiver after being moved from the outside.
He felt the move was needed and helped the team for the better with a new face at the position after going most of the season getting minimal snaps behind Dominique Marshall and Chase Belcher.
“I thank my coaches for moving me to this position and giving the chance to start and show what I got,” Ellis said. “On the outside, you are playing one position the whole game but at slot, you’re going to be moving around have to learn different plays. My position coach, Coach (Steve) Holley helped me learn the plays within a week.”
Slot receivers’ coach, Steve Holley marveled at how Ellis bought into the position change and applauded his knowledge of the offense that enhanced his performance.
“He moved to us a couple weeks ago and it’s been a learning process since he wasn’t playing much,” Holley said. “We felt like we could use another speed guy on the grass. He committed to the process of learning what to do and already had the base knowledge of being outside. Of course, we watched film and spent a lot of time together to get him comfortable enough to understand. He picked up on it quick and when he got his chance, he capitalized on it and got two touchdowns.”
Once his time playing football is over and he graduates from Lowndes in the spring, Ellis wants to attend college and study Engineering with a specialty in jet engines.
