VALDOSTA – Four Lowndes Vikings football players officially changed their lives on Wednesday morning.
The players – running back Chase Belcher, corner back Tylar Belcher, offensive lineman Peyton Gunn, and wide receiver Khris Thomas – exemplified Viking excellence on and off the field, and head coach Jamey DuBose knows they will at the next level too.
“You’ve got to perform in the classroom before you can perform on the field,” DuBose said Wednesday at the ceremony. “So, all four are deserving, if not more, to be able to sign and further their career.”
The Vikings finished 2021 with a 10-3 record, having their season end in the quarterfinals to the eventual champions, Collins Hill.
The Vikings had a potent offense, and three of the most important members of that offense signed on Wednesday.
Belcher and Thomas accounted for over a third of the Vikings' total offensive yardage in 2021, with Belcher leading the way with 1,265 yards.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver-turned-running back his senior year broke who knows how many tackles on his way to earning 2021 football Athlete of the Year in Region 1-7A.
Belcher signed with Northern Arizona University, a Division I FCS school in the Big Sky Conference.
Thomas, a 6-1 receiver, was the Vikings' No. 1 threat on the outside and also showed up in the big moments for his team, catching the game-winning ball against Norcross in the second round of the playoffs.
Thomas started the year off hot and finished with 818 receiving yards to lead the team. Thomas’s only two 100-yard receiving games came in the playoffs however, further evidence of him showing up in the biggest moments.
He signed with FCS Tennessee Tech University.
Peyton Gunn was one of the Vikings’ leaders on the offensive line. A two-year starter, Gunn spent a lot of time in the trenches making sure things went smoothly for those two, and that Miami signee, quarterback Jacurri Brown, stayed clean.
The senior’s work didn’t go unnoticed though. Not only was he named All-Region First Team, and local Division II powerhouse Valdosta State also took notice and signed Gunn as a preferred walk-on.
Tylar Belcher was the only member of the Vikings' defense to sign on Wednesday. Belcher didn’t play in 2021 after suffered an injury at the beginning of the year.
“Tylar started as a freshman, started as a sophomore, and started as a junior for Lowndes in the secondary at cornerback, and was a major part of the secondary at Lowndes and the success of this program,” DuBose said.
In both his sophomore and junior years, Belcher was named All-Region. While he was missed by the Vikings in 2021, HBCU Albany State had enough tape on him as a three-year starter and signed him.
