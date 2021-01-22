QUITMAN –– After reaching their second consecutive state championship, the Brooks County Trojans saw four of their players make it on the All-State football team.
Senior quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus played his final snap under center for the Trojans in the Class A State Championship, finishing his senior year with 2,008 passing yards and 32 total touchdowns as he led his team to a 13-2 record in 2020.
Running back Omari Arnold had another memorable season in his junior year, rushing for 1,666 yards and 26 touchdowns in 14 games.
The junior will return to Brooks for his senior year and currently holds one collegiate offer from Georgia Tech.
On the defensive end, senior J’shawn Baker got a spot on the all-state roster as a defensive lineman after finishing second in the state in pass rushing with 20.5 sacks.
Baker currently has offers from NAIA’s Culver-Stockton College and NCAA Division III’s Bethel University.
The slender pass rusher is also fielding recruitment from Division II’s Savannah State University and Albany State University.
Camron Priest earned an Honorable Mention from the linebacker position, hauling in a team-leading 104 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception.
Priest, a senior, has a couple offers from NAIA’s University of Cumberlands and Culver-Stockton College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.