Former VSU men's basketball coach Gary Colson to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

VALDOSTA –– Former Valdosta State men's basketball coach Gary Colson will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 22, 2020, in Macon, Ga.
"The Valdosta State family is very excited for Coach Colson and proud that his accomplishments are getting the recognition they deserve," VSU Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard said. "Gary had a great ten-year run at Valdosta State and is responsible for putting the Valdosta State basketball program on the map."
Colson coached the red and black for ten seasons from 1959 through 1968 and tallied a record of 174-69. His teams won seven Georgia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and earned two trips to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament, advancing to the quarterfinal round both times. Colson tallied three-straight 20-plus win seasons from 1965-1968.
He went on to amass 563 career wins and had coaching stops at Pepperdine, New Mexico and Fresno State, ranking in the all-time top 50 winningest coaches in basketball history. He earned Coach of the Year honors multiple times before retiring from coaching and serving in the National Basketball Association as an assistant to Jerry West with basketball operations with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Colson was inducted into the VSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998, as he currently is third in all-time victories in VSU men's basketball history.
