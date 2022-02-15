Former Georgia Military College football coach wins Super Bowl LVI

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – Nearly ten years ago Eric Henderson was coaching Georgia Military College’s outside linebackers, and this past Sunday night he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams as their Defensive Line Coach.
After a successful football career at Georgia Tech, the National Football League, and United Football League, Henderson furthered his passion for the sport by becoming a coach. That’s when he landed in Milledgeville, Georgia at Georgia Military College in 2012. Henderson joined the defensive staff under then Defensive Coordinator Rob Manchester’s leadership. During the Bulldog’s 2012 season, Henderson was instrumental in their 7-4 record and berth in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl game. GMC’s motto for their students is “Start Here… Go Anywhere,” and the same applies for young men trying to make it in the coaching profession and Coach Henderson was no exception.
After his lone season at GMC, he moved on to work on the staff at Oklahoma State University for three seasons. In 2016 he became the Defensive Line Coach for the University of Texas San Antonio. Then in 2017 the NFL called and Henderson served as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach for the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2017 and 2018 seasons before being hired on as the Defensive Line Coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
Throughout Henderson’s three seasons with the Rams, he’s become known as one of the top Defensive Line Coaches in the country. He helped develop a unit that was instrumental in the Rams having the #1 ranked defense in the NFL in 2020, under his tutelage All-Pro Defensive Lineman Aaron Donald won his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2020, and now the former GMC coach is a Super Bowl Champion.
“Having worked with Eric during his time at GMC, it’s awesome knowing he’s now a Super Bowl winning coach,” said GMC Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Rob Manchester. “We’ve kept in touch over the years, and it’s been great to see how successful he’s been so far in his career. I know he still has much more to accomplish, and I look forward to continuing to watch him do great work in the sport of football.”
Congratulations to Eric Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams for winning Super Bowl LVI!
