For the Ring: Brooks-Dublin rematch spills into Atlanta for 2A State Championship

QUITMAN –– Looking for revenge.
The Brooks County Trojans (10-4) are looking to avenge their 49-35 loss on Sept. 20 against the Dublin Fighting Irish (13-1) this coming Friday.
The Trojans were outscored 28-7 by the Fighting Irish in the second half on the way to dropping their third straight game at the time.
But this time, these two teams will clash at Georgia State Stadium with higher stakes.
The 2A State Championship is on the line.
Both clubs have been rolling leading up to Friday’s game.
The Trojans are on a seven-game winning streak that has spanned eight weeks since their region loss at Thomasville on Oct. 11.
The offense has turned up the heat behind junior quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus and sophomore running back Omari Arnold –– averaging 36.4 points per game during their run.
Burrus has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,001 yards with 12 touchdowns and three picks in his last seven contests.
In last week’s win at Callaway, Burrus put together what could be his best performance thus far, as threw for 211 yards with a 60 percent completion rate, rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).
Arnold has been a man possessed from the backfield as of late.
The sophomore has rushed for 100-plus yards in six of the seven games of the winning streak.
Since the Trojans 28-13 win at Early County which began the run, Arnold has rushed 112 times for 1,098 yards and six touchdowns.
Dublin’s offense has been making a case for itself, too.
This season, they have posted three 70-plus scoring outings behind their run-heavy offense.
The Fighting Irish’s only loss came in their regular season finale against Washington County, but they haven’t look back since as they won all their playoff games by at least ten points while averaging 41.75 points.
Their security blanket comes from senior standout fullback JaQues Evans.
Evans has rushed for 2,225 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns this season.
His breakout season has included a 375-yard rushing performance against Suwanee, where he also added seven touchdowns on the way to a 77-48 victory.
Friday’s matchup for bragging rights has the makings of being a shootout as both teams have showcased their scoring prowess in their playoff runs to make it to Atlanta.
For the Trojans, Friday's game marks the first time they've appeared in the state championship game since 1994. They will try to prove that their first loss against Dublin was just a bump in the road as it was their third out of their four losses at the time.
As for the Fighting Irish, they will look to hoist the state championship trophy for the first time since 2006. They will attempt to hold the bragging rights over the heads of the Trojans once again if they can clinch the championship.
The matchup for the gold will kick off on Friday at 1 p.m. in Georgia State Stadium and will also be streamed on NFHS Network and GPB.org.
