VALDOSTA –– Sixty-three to seven.
That was the score the last time No. 3 Valdosta (7-1, 2-0 Region 1-6A) faced No. 4 Lee County (6-1, 1-0) head-to-head.
In fact, the most lopsided defeat of head coach Alan Rodemaker’s career has been plastered around campus for all to see this week. With the region championship on the line tonight, Rodemaker expects what he hopes to be an evenly-matched game between the region’s best.
“I’m hopeful it’s even [laughs],” Rodemaker cracked. “It’s either even or in their favor. Listen, we’ve got signs –– 63-7, all over this building. None of us forget that. And give Lee credit –– they scored all of them and they scored them through us. To me, I just think it was as frustrating a night as I can ever remember going through as a head coach and maybe an assistant as well.
“That being said, I think we’ve had an excellent week of practice. We’ve had three really good weeks. Our focus and level of concentration has been really good and I think Lee County has our full attention. They’re an excellent football. I wasn’t sure, with some of their losses, how good they’d be but coach (Dean) Fabrizio has done a fantastic job. They look like Lee County. Even before last year, we’d played a lot of close game against them. We came out on top a bunch of those times, but last year wasn’t close from start to finish. So (tonight) is a huge undertaking for us.”
The Trojans come into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium tonight averaging 35 points per contest while boasting the No. 1 defense in the region, allowing 9.3 points per game. Led by quarterback Kyle Toole, the Trojans are coming off a 35-0 blowout win against Northside in their region opener.
Conversely, Valdosta returns home tonight after a 28-7 thumping of Coffee last week in Douglas.
For the season, Valdosta is averaging 40 points per game while its defense is surrendering 18.5 points per game on average.
“For us, we need to get started well to make our kids understand that we can play with them,” Rodemaker said. “Leaving that game last year, they were frustrated and I don’t know what happens if we line up against them on Saturday, the next day, what happens. But it couldn’t be any worse [laughs].
“Our kids are focused on this and not necessarily because it’s some revenge. I don’t like the word revenge. It ain’t really revenge –– this is the region championship and we don’t need to pile any more on it than that. It’s a region game and that determines our seed for the playoffs. We have bigger and better things we want to do, but the region championship’s important around here. We’ve won 42 of them and this is a big game –– by far, the biggest game times 10, the biggest game we’ve had this year.”
Senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker currently leads the region in completions (130), passing yards (1,864) and touchdowns (24) by wide margins. Toole currently sits third in the region in completions with 80 and second in touchdowns with 13.
A key receiver matchup will be breakout junior Javonte Sherman against Lee’s James Hopson. Sherman is the leading receiver in the region with 30 catches for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sherman averages an astounding 22.5 yards per catch this season, while Hopson has caught 26 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns.
“The guys that dominated offensively (for Lee) last year, they’re still there,” Rodemaker said. “Kyle Toole is who it all goes through and, Hopson and (Chauncey) Magwood –– both of those guys are in the top two or three in the region in receiving. Their running back Caleb McDowell is a transfer from Bainbridge who is playing more defense now, but still plays offense and when he comes in there, you’d better watch out because he’s a really good player.
“They’ve got a 6-foot-7 right tackle. They’ve got one starting offensive lineman from last year, but both fullbacks are back from last year –– they’re 6-foot, 230-pound fullbacks. They’ve got a good football team. A lot of parts are back. All the skill guys are back that racked up 63 points are still there [laughs].”
Like the ‘Cats, the Trojans boast a high-powered offense and a stout defense. The difference, Rodemaker says, is the Trojans’ desire to play balanced offense.
“They’re balanced. Toole could throw for 3,000 yards every year if he wanted to. They’re more balanced. They’re more balanced than we are. Their yardage is not balanced, but their percentage of plays is 50-50, maybe a little bit more pass –– probably 55-45, but they’ve gotten it done a lot of different ways. I think they really prefer to be balanced and that’s challenging for us in itself.”
Last week, the ‘Cats put up 394 yards of total offense as Sherman caught five passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. The Valdosta offense also got big lifts from receiver Abel Norwood and linebacker-tight end Jaylin Alderman.
Norwood had five catches for 72 yards, including a 36-yard gain on the team’s first play from scrimmage that set up Alderman for the opening score. Alderman caught a 13-yard touchdown on the ensuing play.
Rodemaker stresses the need for whoever gets the call to action to play and play well. After a quiet last few weeks, Rodemaker particularly identified senior receiver Tarrell Roberts as a player that needs to get going down the stretch.
“Well, we need them all,” Rodemaker said frankly. “With the loss of (Jaheim) Bell –– Bell’s position was really three or four positions, so Abel Norwood is needed. Tarrell Roberts needs to get going. I mean, Tarrell Roberts is a guy that’s sitting there and most of it has been Tarrell’s issues.
“Tarrell’s a good football player and we need to get him going. That needs to be us and him tightening up and getting him the football and him making sure he knows what to do with it and handling himself correctly. Tarrell Roberts has underachieved for us thus far and we need to get him going. We’ve got to keep Sherman going. ... I think it’s really a next man up mentality whether someone is injured or not playing well. We’ve got more guys, but they all need to play their best (tonight) to have a chance.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
