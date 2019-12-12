For Bulldogs, a good finish after a tough start

THOMASVILLE —Thomasville's season may have ended a game shy of the Class AA championship game but it wasn't without its share of accomplishments.
The Bulldogs won the Region 1 title, finished 9-5 and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1993. It was an incredible feat considering the Bulldogs started 0-3 and began the season with a new quarterback after Chad Mascoe transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida during the offseason.
“What I came out and made sure I told them as a group was, 'I'm extremely proud of you.' I'm proud of where they came from, starting out 0-3, and I think that says a lot about their character and about the leadership on this team,” Thomasville coach Zach Grage said. “It's the same thing I told the assistant coaches, 'I appreciate you not giving up on what we do and for buying in even harder when things are going tough.' I think it's one of those seasons where you can look at how much they came together.”
Grage was especially complimentary of his 15 seniors and the leadership they showed as the team entered region play 2-4 but reeled off seven straight victories, including key wins over region rivals Brooks County and Fitzgerald.
“I told the seniors, I said, 'If you look around, player for player, we're not very good. But if you look at the brotherhood ya'll had and the fact that most of you grew up playing together, you can tell how strong you were,'” Grage said.
“I told them that I hope when they're 50 years old, they'll come back and bring their grand kids to the game and show them that board back there (at the end of the stadium) with 2019 and say, 'I was part of that team and set standards as far as expectations; we should always play during Thanksgiving. We should be fighting for a state championship every year.'”
Thomasville will be experienced coming back next year in a new-look region that loses Brooks County to Class A but gains Cook and Worth County, two programs dropping from Class AAA. The Bulldogs offense returns quarterback Ronnie Baker, running backs Ricky Fulton and Malik Harper and receiver Ricardo Johnson, but loses speedster Kevin Cochran and tight end Payten Singletary. Thomasville's offensive line was saddled with injuries throughout the year but should return with experience next season. The Bulldogs will have to replace Hurston Waldrep at kicker, possibly with rising junior Austin Chastain.
On defense, the biggest holes will be in the trenches where the Bulldogs graduate Jay Thomas, Chris Monroe and Trey Madison.
“I'm really excited about what we have coming into next year,” Grage said. “On paper, we should have really big expectations for next year's group.
