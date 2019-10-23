For Brookwood Warriors, playoffs start now

THOMASVILLE — Though winless in GISA Region 3-AAA, the Brookwood Warriors are in playoff mode heading into their final three games of the season.
Brookwood's 7-0 loss to Deerfield-Windsor last Friday dropped the Warriors to 0-2 in region play. Warriors coach Shane Boggs believes his team needs to run the table the final three weeks to have a chance at postseason. But the Warriors can't win three straight if they don't win the first one, starting this Friday night at Tiftarea.
Boggs was pleased with how his team responded in practice this week.
“I was very pleased to see (Monday) that they were out there having fun. They definitely had purpose,” Boggs said. “They're definitely hungry, wanting to focus on the details. I think they're all excited to go up and play Tiftarea. I was very pleased with how they have responded to the adversity.”
Brookwood's adversity resides in its current three-game skid and the inability to score against the Knights last week, despite crossing midfield three times and moving the ball inside the 10-yard line once. The resulting shutout was the second for the Warriors this year.
“We all know that when everything's going your way in life that's really not when you're going to find out what your true character is like. It hadn't been going our way and part of the reason it hadn't been going our way is we've hurt ourselves,” Boggs said. “But I couldn't be prouder of the attitude they showed up with (Monday) and I suspect they'll do that throughout the week.”
The Warriors face an uphill battle if they are to snap their losing streak. The Panthers, 11-1 last year, are off to a 4-2 start this season.
“They'll be really tough," Boggs said. "I think everybody knows they lost, not just a great player but a great group, but they returned a great group as well. They had Valwood on the ropes. They scored early against Heritage. They've won a bunch of games outside of those two. I think they do as good of a job as anybody at being balanced on offense; run, pass, just attacking the whole field. Everything they do up there right now, they're going to be aggressive, just from taking their shots downfield or putting pressure on you on defense or going for two. They do all those things, they're always going to be on the aggressive side. We'll have to match that.”
