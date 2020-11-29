VALDOSTA –– TJ Quinn is soft spoken but his role on the No. 4 Lowndes Vikings defense cannot be easily replaced.
The senior strong safety has 39 total tackles through seven games for the Vikings.
He is third on the team in tackles despite missing the regular season finale against Camden County with a hamstring injury he suffered Nov. 6 at Colquitt.
The 17-year old from Valdosta began playing football at age five and uses the game to get away from everyday realities.
“It relieves stress," TJ said. “If you have a tough day, you don’t think about nothing but football when you come out here. It takes your mind off everything.”
TJ’s father, Terry Quinn, serves as the Vikings’ Assistant Head Coach and he looks up to the elder Quinn as not only a dad but as a player as he played safety for the University of Louisville from 1991-94.
“He always talks about what he used to do,” TJ said laughing. “Now, I’m better than him, but he won’t say I am.”
Terry’s footsteps will be followed by TJ as the younger Quinn will also be heading to the Louisville to continue his academics and football career next fall.
When TJ became a sophomore at Lowndes, Terry knew his son could play at the next level.
“He started playing at five or six, but I didn’t know if he could be Division I or even a college player,” Terry said. “He played well in middle school and came up in ninth grade and I was still unsure. In his 10th grade year, I saw his speed, love for the game, and athletic ability. I knew he could play at the level and people would fall in love with him. I admit that he is a better player than me because I was more of a headhunter. He’s a better all-around athlete at the position.”
The decision to go to Louisville was fully made by TJ as Terry just simply wanted Louisville to extend an offer to his son but also let him know that it was his choice on what institution to commit to.
“He always wanted me to have the chance to go there,” TJ said. “But he also told me that I didn’t have to go there because he played there when I got the call. I just couldn’t turn it down because I had the chance to play at the same school that he did, and it was the best fit for me.”
TJ plans to study computer science once he gets to Louisville.
Terry Quinn also felt that Louisville was the perfect fit for his son’s education and growth to becoming a better football player.
“I told him to make his own decision because the program has changed since I’ve been there,” Terry said. “We played in the old Papa John’s Baseball Stadium and now they have an unreal, brand new facility. With us (Lowndes), having a former player Josh Harvey-Clemons going to Louisville, we had a chance to visit him to see what it was like. It’s an outstanding place and a good school education wise and they play in a great conference in the ACC.”
TJ wants himself and fellow senior teammates to leave an imprint on the program after their final football season at Lowndes completes and they graduate in the spring of 2021.
“The type of legacy I want to leave is one that people will never forget,” TJ said. “We want to leave our statement. It’s really a redemption season because we lost last year and we’re doing whatever we can to make it to the top.”
Terry is confident TJ will make him and the family proud as he has given him proper guidance along with him having a big support team.
He wants his son to carry the lesson of doing things genuinely and correct will take him as far as he wants.
“Me and my wife raised him the right way,” Terry said. “The golden rule we always talk about is doing what’s right. It will carry you a long way on the football, classroom, and in life.”
