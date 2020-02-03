VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats (21-3, 6-2 Region 1-6A) used an electric second-half surge to run away from Coffee (15-8, 4-4) 74-41 on Saturday.

Fired up on Senior Night, the 'Cats outscored the Trojans 46-22 in the second half and punctuated the victory in style with a breakaway dunk by junior Stanley Haliburton to get the home crowd buzzing.

Leading 28-19 at halftime, Valdosta stormed out of the locker with a 20-6 run to take full control of the game. Senior Allin Floyd hit a jumper with 4:20 left in the third quarter, then another jumper on the next 'Cats possession. A layup by Melvin Smith Jr. made it 42-25 with 3:20 left in the quarter, then senior Ricky Brown and junior Dorrien Douglas each splashed a 3-pointer to push Valdosta's lead to 48-25 with 2:08 left in the third.

Douglas led Valdosta with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists; Floyd added 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals; and Brown finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win.

The win for Valdosta came on the heels of a buzzer-beating 65-64 loss to Houston County just 24 hours prior. Valdosta clinched the No. 1 seed and the right to host the Region 1-6A tournament this Thursday.

At 5:30 p.m., No. 2 Lee County battles No. 3 Coffee. Then, at 8:30 p.m., Valdosta will face the winner of the play-in game between No. 4 Houston County and No. 5 Northside.

Valdosta girls 81

Coffee 35

The Valdosta Lady 'Cats made quick work of Coffee, blowing out the visitors 81-35 on Senior Night.

Senior guard Ja'Mya Johnson, who saw a banner lowered in honor of her reaching 1,000 points this season, scored 22 points and knocked down four 3-pointers to lead Valdosta. Fellow seniors Amiya Allen and Tamara Ellis each poured in 11 points in the win.

The Lady 'Cats led 48-11 at halftime, capping the big first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by junior Brianna Jackson. From there, Valdosta continued padding its lead –– building a 64-28 lead at the end of three quarters and two consecutive layups by Ellis put Valdosta ahead 76-32 late in the fourth.

With the win, Valdosta finishes the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record in Region 1-6A and rolls into the region tournament on a 20-game winning streak.

The win also clinched three straight region championships for Valdosta and marked head coach E.A. Wilcox's 200th career victory.

