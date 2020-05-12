VALDOSTA –– Gulf South Conference member Florida Tech disbanded its football program on Monday.
According to the school's Frequently Asked Questions on its Coronavirus Central page, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating the expense of the football program was a necessary step to ensure the school can continue meeting its core educational mission.
Since beginning its program, the Panthers have posted a 44-35 record over seven seasons with NCAA Division II Playoff appearances in 2016 and 2018. The team improved its win total in each of its first four seasons and posted winning campaigns four times in seven seasons.
The GSC released the following statement:
"The Gulf South Conference is disappointed to learn today’s decision by Florida Tech to immediately discontinue its football program. Since the program’s inaugural season in 2013, Florida Tech has been a valuable league member that has helped the GSC maintain its status as the top football conference in Division II.
While saddened by the news, we understand the difficult realities that institutions across the country are currently facing and the challenging decisions that must be made.
The GSC remains committed to supporting our institutions and student-athletes as we navigate through this current state of uncertainty."
The Panthers were set to host Valdosta State on Oct. 24. It is unclear what the next steps are for the conference at this time.
