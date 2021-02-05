VALDOSTA –– Sometimes, there's beauty in the breakdown.
No. 5 Valdosta State women's basketball shot a season-high 61.4% and shot a blistering 11-of-19 from 3-point range in an 85-71 victory over Montevallo Friday night.
Offensively, the Blazers looked like a mostly well-oiled machine –– sharing the ball beautifully to the tune of 21 assists on 27 made baskets and placing four players in double figures.
"We knew that they were going to double down on the post and really look to suck in and make us score from the exterior," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said of the offense. "I thought we did a great job spotting up from 3, but then also making the good passes, nice skip passes and then rotating the ball around. For a while there, we're hitting shots but also making the right reads and that's what you want to see offensively."
However, not all was pretty as the Blazers committed a season-worst 32 turnovers that led to 30 Falcons points in the win. The 32 giveaways shattered the Blazers' previous high of 21 set Dec. 16 against Montevallo.
Trailing by as many as 20 points in the game, the Falcons looked to junk the game up for the Blazers with a full-court press.
As a result, the Blazers turned the ball over 17 times in the second half. With the press affording the Falcons extra opportunities, they managed to cut the lead down to 10 points with 2:39 left in the game.
Despite that success, the Falcons' poor shooting prevented them from truly making the Blazers pay for their miscues.
The Falcons shot a frigid 32.4% from the floor and 5-of-23 from 3-point range, but kept the game in reach by going 22-of-29 from the free throw line.
"Down the stretch a little bit, we were going with a two-guard front and with the press, we would get the ball in and then we weren't looking to be aggressive and attacking," Schirmer said of the fourth quarter. "Tomorrow, we have to come out and have a better poise under pressure. We have to come out and make sure that we're not getting flustered because they're up in our space. We've got to make sure we're taking care of the basketball and understand that our stuff works and just make sure that we keep cutting and keep moving and not getting frustrated with a turnover and allowing it to snowball."
The Blazers scored 27 of their 85 points in the third quarter, building a 20-point advantage on a 3-pointer by Alex Smith with 6:09 left in the quarter.
As the game wore down to the final minutes, the Blazers milked the clock and were able to capitalize at the free throw line to preserve their seventh straight victory.
"I think we were trying to survive and advance towards the end," Schirmer said laughing. "Our team did a very good job executing that, taking some time off the clock and running some stall basketball and then being able to hold on and make our free throws. It was huge that we made our free throws down the stretch."
Smith paced the Blazers with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists. The freshman made 7-of-9 field goals, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in 26 minutes.
Kayla Bonilla scored 19 points for the Blazers, shooting the ball efficiently. The senior from Columbus shot 5-for-8 from the floor, 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 at the free throw line with two steals. Bonilla finished with three assists and a game-high 10 turnovers in the game.
Kwajelin Farrar added 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks while Jirah Ards finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Marissa Snodgrass led the Falcons with 18 points as the team saw its two-game winning streak snapped.
UP NEXT
The Blazers and Falcons tip-off again Saturday at 2 p.m. to wrap their season series.
