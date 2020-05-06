Flashing the Flame: Lowndes’ Williams announces commitment to Kent State

VALDOSTA—Another member of Lowndes’ Concrete Curtain has announced plans to further their athletic and academic career after his senior season.
Leon Williams announced via Twitter that he planned on committing to Kent State next year.
The rising senior was an anchor for a Lowndes defense that held teams to an average of 11.6 points per game.
Williams logged 60 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 15 hurries and 9.5 sacks through 15 contest for the state runner-ups last season.
“The only thing holding me back was a visit,” Williams said via phone interview on Wednesday. “They were the first one to recruit me. They were the first one to reach out to me and tell me how they felt. They offered me kind of right on the spot. As a football player that’s what you’re trying to reach, free education. That right there was good emotionally.”
Williams became the second player from Lowndes’ upcoming senior class to commit, with Thomas Davis calling his shot to Mississippi State about a week before.
Davis and Williams, like several of their teammates, were under recruited last season. In fact, Williams is still unranked by many recruiting sites.
This is despite the Vikings cracking the Top 10 in most national polls and claiming the top spot in most statewide polls.
As Lowndes climbed in local and national polls, the players that were making it possible were still not receiving proper notice.
According to Williams, it was a driving factor for the team to keep getting better.
“Every game that we played against the stars and all of that, we’d take our anger out on them,” Williams said on the lack of recruiting that the team received in 2019. “If the five stars can do all of that, we could do it better and we just showed that on the field. As we kept climbing up and climbing up, we kept saying ‘five stars don’t matter, four stars don’t matter. We can still do what they do better than they do it.’ It was like a flame in us. I think that’s why we got so far.”
Williams is joining a Golden Flashes team that finished with a 7-6 overall record last season. They competed against teams like Arizona, Auburn and Wisconsin in non-conference play and won the first bowl game in program history at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Bowl against Utah State in December.
Kent State finished with a 5-3 record in the Mid-American Conference and were bowl eligible for the first time since 2012.
Like most other programs, the Golden Flashes were forced to shut down operations due to COVID-19.
Lowndes football was no different and is currently navigating through a period of isolation.
With spring practices cancelled, Williams said that he’s still been taking part in the weekly home workouts that LHS strength and conditioning coach Kevin Wisham has developed.
He also said that he finds other workouts to complete throughout the week with separate trainers.
Despite still being unranked by 247, ESPN and other recruiting sites, Williams’ talent is undeniable on the field.
The talent that will be the doorway to the rest of his life.
“I’m looking forward to going to the Ohio Valley for experience,” Williams said. “I’ve always lived in the South really so this is an escape for me. For me to go all the way to Ohio, close to Cleveland. I think I’m really looking forward to actually playing in a new ground, meeting new people, finding new coaches and stuff like that.”
